Meghana Raj enters new home in Bengaluru: Housewarming photos go viral; see PICS

Meghana Raj recently celebrated a grand housewarming in Bengaluru, unveiling her new home, "Sarja Rayan Raj." The stylish duplex, painted in white and chocolate brown, has garnered attention online. Meghana, dressed in a blue saree, marked the occasion with close friends and family.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj recently celebrated a grand housewarming for her new home in a popular Bengaluru neighbourhood. Known for her sweet charm, Meghana marked the occasion with a traditional ceremony attended by close friends from the Kannada film and television industry.

article_image2

Meghana’s new home, named "Sarja Rayan Raj," holds personal significance, but has drawn mixed reactions. While many praised her choice to honour herself and her son, some fans felt disappointed that her late husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, wasn’t included in the name.

article_image3

The two-story house features a stylish white and chocolate brown exterior, with a duplex layout and spacious car parking. Photos of its unique design have gone viral on social media, while the house is personalized with the number 42.

article_image4

Meghana wore a beautiful blue saree for the housewarming, welcoming family and friends. While she has kept the interiors private, the exterior photos have gone viral, with fans sharing and commenting widely.

article_image5

With this milestone, Meghana Raj has opened a new chapter in her life, and her new home stands as a tribute to her family and legacy.

article_image6

The ceremony was graced by close friends and colleagues, making it a memorable event not just for Meghana but for everyone who has been a part of her journey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran survival drama The Goat life gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards anr

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details RBA

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details

Wednesday Season 2: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega RBA

Wednesday Season 2: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

How to choose the right protein powder? 5 tips for buyers gcw

How to choose the right protein powder? 5 tips for buyers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon