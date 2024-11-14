Meghana Raj enters new home in Bengaluru: Housewarming photos go viral; see PICS

Meghana Raj recently celebrated a grand housewarming in Bengaluru, unveiling her new home, "Sarja Rayan Raj." The stylish duplex, painted in white and chocolate brown, has garnered attention online. Meghana, dressed in a blue saree, marked the occasion with close friends and family.

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj recently celebrated a grand housewarming for her new home in a popular Bengaluru neighbourhood. Known for her sweet charm, Meghana marked the occasion with a traditional ceremony attended by close friends from the Kannada film and television industry.

Meghana’s new home, named "Sarja Rayan Raj," holds personal significance, but has drawn mixed reactions. While many praised her choice to honour herself and her son, some fans felt disappointed that her late husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, wasn’t included in the name.

The two-story house features a stylish white and chocolate brown exterior, with a duplex layout and spacious car parking. Photos of its unique design have gone viral on social media, while the house is personalized with the number 42.

Meghana wore a beautiful blue saree for the housewarming, welcoming family and friends. While she has kept the interiors private, the exterior photos have gone viral, with fans sharing and commenting widely.

With this milestone, Meghana Raj has opened a new chapter in her life, and her new home stands as a tribute to her family and legacy.

The ceremony was graced by close friends and colleagues, making it a memorable event not just for Meghana but for everyone who has been a part of her journey.

Latest Videos