Anti-Glazer protesters are planning, #EmptyOldTrafford, their biggest statement yet as they call on all fans to boycott Manchester United’s next home game against Liverpool.

The anti-Glazer protesters are preparing to make their most significant statement yet and are urging all supporters to boycott Manchester United's Premier League home match against Liverpool on August 22. The "Empty Old Trafford" demonstration aims to punish the Red Devils' unwelcome majority shareholders, the Glazer family.

The American tycoons have been unpopular since their arrival when they plunged a financially healthy club into over 600 million pounds of debt by buying it with borrowed money.

Since then, they have stripped Manchester United of its assets, drained money into their bank accounts through sizable dividends, allowed the once-proud Old Trafford stadium to deteriorate drastically, installed merchant bankers—rather than football experts—into crucial club positions, and interfered with football-related decisions.

This week, jersey sponsor TeamViewer stated it would not be extending its agreement with the team after one of those men, CEO Richard Arnold, publicly acknowledged that the demonstrations were harming the club's revenue.

The protests and boycotts of sponsors and merchandise are starting to impact share prices constantly under pressure.

The family is obviously in a panic as the reaction grows. They have collaborated with the MUST supporters' group to develop a fan share programme to placate enraged fans.

This has drawn criticism for being a token gesture that gives the fan investors no chance of ever acquiring a significant ownership stake.

It will be a massive plus for the demonstrators if Old Trafford is empty for the most crucial game of the year versus Liverpool.

Since so many fans want to watch United play but do not understand the protests, it will be exceedingly challenging to execute logistically.

However, there is every reason to believe that this current campaign will be more than successful, given that a prior protest at the equivalent event in May 2021 forced the match to be abandoned.

