Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

    Anti-Glazer protesters are planning, #EmptyOldTrafford, their biggest statement yet as they call on all fans to boycott Manchester United’s next home game against Liverpool.

    football #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Manchester United vs Liverpool snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Manchester, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    The anti-Glazer protesters are preparing to make their most significant statement yet and are urging all supporters to boycott Manchester United's Premier League home match against Liverpool on August 22. The "Empty Old Trafford" demonstration aims to punish the Red Devils' unwelcome majority shareholders, the Glazer family.

    The American tycoons have been unpopular since their arrival when they plunged a financially healthy club into over 600 million pounds of debt by buying it with borrowed money. 

    Since then, they have stripped Manchester United of its assets, drained money into their bank accounts through sizable dividends, allowed the once-proud Old Trafford stadium to deteriorate drastically, installed merchant bankers—rather than football experts—into crucial club positions, and interfered with football-related decisions.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

    This week, jersey sponsor TeamViewer stated it would not be extending its agreement with the team after one of those men, CEO Richard Arnold, publicly acknowledged that the demonstrations were harming the club's revenue.

    The protests and boycotts of sponsors and merchandise are starting to impact share prices constantly under pressure.

    The family is obviously in a panic as the reaction grows. They have collaborated with the MUST supporters' group to develop a fan share programme to placate enraged fans.

    This has drawn criticism for being a token gesture that gives the fan investors no chance of ever acquiring a significant ownership stake.

    It will be a massive plus for the demonstrators if Old Trafford is empty for the most crucial game of the year versus Liverpool.

    Since so many fans want to watch United play but do not understand the protests, it will be exceedingly challenging to execute logistically.

    However, there is every reason to believe that this current campaign will be more than successful, given that a prior protest at the equivalent event in May 2021 forced the match to be abandoned.

    Also read: Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rohit Sharma: Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands-ayh

    Rohit Sharma: 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

    Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend-ayh

    Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend

    Wrestler Divya Kakran represents UP not Delhi, claims AAP MLA; CWG 2022 star responds with proof snt

    Wrestler Divya Kakran represented UP not Delhi, claims AAP MLA; CWG 2022 star responds with proof

    Shikhar Dhawan: I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan: 'I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability'

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports-snt

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports

    Recent Stories

    How a leading e-commerce firm was duped of Rs 3 crore

    How a leading e-commerce firm was duped of Rs 3 crore

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time Rahul Gandhi unwell cancels Alwar visit gcw

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels Alwar visit

    India75 Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists RBA

    India@75: Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity gcw

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why - adt

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon