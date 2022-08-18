Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly told Manchester United that they'd be willing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo - but only on a free transfer. Meanwhile, we take a look at what the Portuguese talisman's mother wants her son to do.

Sporting Lisbon has reportedly informed Manchester United that they are open to the idea of signing want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo, but only on a free transfer. The hero for the Red Devils began his career with the Portuguese powerhouses before moving to Old Trafford as a teen in 2003. The 37-year-old's mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, has been dreaming of seeing her son return to Portugal, even claiming to have once told the five-time Ballon d'Or winner: "Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting."

The Independent reports that Sporting want to re-sign their former prodigy, who is desperate to leave the Red Devils this summer and continue playing Champions League football. As a result, Aveiro's desire may now come true. Ronaldo's trusted agent Jorge Mendes has not yet been able to attract a bidder who will pay the Portuguese talisman's lavish earnings on top of a transfer fee. Also read: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Totti and more: Luciano Spalletti's shirt collection leaves football fans in a tizzy

For the 37-year-old's benefit, Sporting has been in touch with Old Trafford officials and offered to take him off their hands if United terminates his lucrative deal, which would mean they wouldn't get paid. Although United ruled out a sale in pre-season, the club are now considered to get rid of the prolific striker due to Ronaldo's 'unacceptable' behaviour during the early stages of the new campaign.

According to reports, the former talisman for Real Madrid and Juventus hasn't hidden his wish to depart when near the Red Devils' training facility. Under the new manager Erik ten Hag, who has suffered back-to-back losses, he also cuts a disgruntled figure. Ronaldo's mother has already ordered him to return home, but co-owner Joel Glazer is eager to keep him at the club because of his economic significance. Also read: Man United's offer could make Casemiro 4th-highest-paid player in England; will Real Madrid let go of legend?

On the Sporting Clube de Portugal podcast nearly a year ago, Aveiro stated, "Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting.' He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!" She then joked about him taking back the no. 7 shirt upon his fairytale return, adding, "Today the number seven jersey is [Brazilian midfielder] Tabata, but when Ronaldo comes, it will be his!"

Last month, Ronaldo was first mentioned as possibly returning to Lisbon, albeit on loan, but he promptly shot down the rumours by calling them 'fake'. This Wednesday, the renowned striker addressed additional rumours regarding his future. In response to an Instagram message from a fan, Ronaldo promised to conduct an interview that would reveal 'the truth'. Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

