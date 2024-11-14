Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Urvashi Rautela wants to be in LOVE with THIS footballer

During a candid interaction, Urvashi Rautela was asked whom she would like to be in a love triangle with in Bollywood. To this, the actress said she wanted to be in a love triangle with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The speculation about Urvashi Rautela's personal life, particularly her dating life, frequently makes news. Her most recent statement during an interview has sent the Internet into a frenzy. During the open talk, the actress made a humorous reference to football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as prospective contenders for a love triangle.

For the record, Ronaldo and Messi are two of the most well-known players in football. The actress joked that she would love to be in a love triangle with the football players.

Urvashi Rautela's honest confession occurred during a rapid-fire question-and-answer session at the iDiva Talking Stage event. The actress was asked who she wanted to be in a Bollywood love triangle with. She seemed smitten with the football players and quickly named them, stating, "I would love to be in a love triangle with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

Returning to Urvashi Rautela, the actress is frequently linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. As rumours spread, she addressed them in an interview with NDTV. Urvashi stated, “Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth. I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career."

“Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals," she added.

Urvashi Rautela will next appear in NBK109, co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Her other film credits include Ahmed Khan's Baap, the Akshay Kumar movie Welcome To The Jungle, and Kasoor 2.

In Welcome To The Jungle, she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Jackie Shroff, and Aftab Shivdasani. She recently appeared in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, playing a Bollywood starlet.

