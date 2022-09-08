Cristiano Ronaldo 'ready' for Europa League: Will Man United icon start against Real Sociedad?

Manchester United’s third Europa League campaign in five seasons gets underway at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad on Thursday. Will Erik ten Hag include Cristiano Ronaldo in the Starting XI?

Manchester United's third Europa League campaign in five seasons gets underway at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad on Thursday. All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see if the Dutchman gives legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo a place in the starting XI. The Portuguese icon, who will feature in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since 2002-03, when it was known as UEFA Cup, will be itching to prove his worth and hoping to make an impact in the Red Devils' ongoing campaign.

On Wednesday, Manchester United boss Ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo is fit to start and will likely consider naming the Portuguese icon in his line-up for tonight's clash. Asked if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be a starter, the Dutchman said: "Of course. He (Ronaldo) started against Brentford. Then not since, but he is ready to start." Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update

As for Ronaldo, the 37-year-old striker who wanted to leave Manchester United this summer for a crack at Champions League glory appears to have made peace with his prospect of playing another season for the Red Devils. The Portugal talisman was seen training with the squad at Aon Complex in Greater Manchester and seemed to enjoy his fitness routines.

On Instagram later in the day, Ronaldo shared photographs of the team's training session and sent a strong message to doubters. "Ready for tomorrow," wrote the iconic striker, indicating that Manchester United's squad and he are pumped up for the Europa League 2022-23 season. It is unclear, though, if he meant to be 'ready' to play against Real Sociedad in Thursday's clash. Also read: Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel; was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

Ronaldo was 17 when he was involved in the first round of the 2002-03 UEFA Cup (now called Europa League), in which Sporting CP faced Partizan. The Serbian team won the first leg 3-1 in Portugal before winning the second leg 6-4 on aggregate despite Ronaldo's assist for Vitali Kutuzov's goal, which resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. Since then, the prolific striker has participated in each UEFA Champions League season and has grown into one of the league's best players.

