Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an ultimate update regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the club ahead of their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who wanted to leave Manchester United for a shot at the Champions League this season, failed to secure a signing in any of the top European clubs during the summer transfer window. The Portugal talisman appears to have moved on from the disaster and remains focused on the club's resurgence under Erik ten Hag. However, doubts remain over whether the prolific striker will get to be part of the playing XI or will endure a season starting on the bench. The Dutchman has put all doubts to rest ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League opener against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Erik ten Hag has insisted that Ronaldo can still lead the attack for most of this season. The 37-year-old icon has started one of United's six Premier League games this season, having played only 45 minutes across their six pre-season matches. On August 13, the Portugal talisman started the 4-0 hammering of Brentford but was benched for the victory over Liverpool nine days later and hasn't started since.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the opening Europa League group match, Ronaldo will probably start again, and the United boss would have no qualms about bringing up the Portuguese. "He started against Brentford. Then not since, but he is ready to start. Of course [he can start for the majority of games]" Ten Hag reiterated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been a revelation for the Red Devils, with the Englishman scoring three goals in the last four games. Although the 24-year-old is officially in the final year of his deal, United has the option to extend it another year, which they are likely to do before the January transfer window closes. While rumours have pegged a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Ten Hag appears to be having fun working with the young forward.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Once again, it's difficult for me to talk about the past, but I see a happy Marcus Rashford. I see some phases in his game that we could improve, and we worked hard the last two and a half months with him on different aspects. He likes it, and he wants to transfer it to the pitch, and that's what you see at this moment," Ten Hag said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It starts with happiness, he (Rashford) really is coming in every day, enjoys it, he's really smiling, a positive vibe and if you want to stick together a way of play and transfer different aspects of your game and are happy, you will bring more of a contribution to the team, to the performance, to the result and also to the development. I don't think he's out of contract. United control the situation," the Dutchman added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Ten Hag also insisted that Manchester United' want to win' the Europa League this season. "We have to win every game. And we want to win every tournament so we have to take everything serious. We not only have a team, we have a squad, that's clear. But we have to win every game. That is the mentality that Manchester United needs," he remarked.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Maybe I cannot keep all [of the players] happy every game, but everyone gets their game-time if they perform well, quite clear. We need everyone. We have a lot of games to cover in front of us, it's not only the national teams and the World Cup but the cups in England, the Europa League, the League Cup and, of course, the Premier League," the United manager added.

