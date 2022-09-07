Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel; was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

Chelsea sacked Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel after 100 games in charge, with reports suggesting a clash between the German and owner Todd Boehly over the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United sparked friction between the two.

In what has sent shockwaves in the football world, Chelsea on Wednesday sacked its Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel after the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb. Stunned fans are now desperate to know what led to the German's sacking. They are also eager to understand if saying 'no' to signing Todd Boehly's preference for Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer led to friction between them. Here's an in-depth understanding of how Tuchel's reign at Stamford Bridge came to a shocking end:

Tuchel has been sacked just three months after Todd Boehly-led consortium formally took over as Chelsea's owner. Although the Blues suffered a loss last night in the German's 100th match in charge, reports suggest the Champions League group-stages defeat did not have much to do with the sacking. Instead, Tuchel's tenure at Chelsea came to an end reportedly as a result of his player relationships deteriorating, unhappiness with the transfer market, and a lack of compatibility with the new owner's vision. The German was reportedly unhappy with the additional responsibility given in the transfer window after Boehly handed him a more significant say in the Blues' business. Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

Additionally, Tuchel and Boehly had an early disagreement over the American's desire to sign legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. The Chelsea owner was reportedly unwilling to accept the manager's "no" as an answer, and the German appeared frustrated at having to justify his decision.

Even at the age of 37, the Portugal international is still among the best forwards in the world of soccer, so it's somewhat understandable that Tuchel was not interested in making what would have been a rather transient acquisition. Boehly, by contrast, may have been more attracted to the prospect of signing a superstar like Ronaldo, and it seems this was one of a number of issues that led to tensions between the owner and the manager. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

The owners are most concerned with finding a coach they can trust to commit equally to the team's success in the long run. Tuchel's first 100 days with Boehly were insufficient to persuade the new Chelsea owner to enjoy their mannerisms or contribute to developing the culture they aspire to foster. The boss recently expressed his disappointment that Petr Cech, a former technical and performance advisor, left Stamford Bridge after the takeover.

It has been claimed that Tuchel's rapport with some of the Chelsea players has soured following the summer rebuild and a disappointing start to the current campaign, which finds the Blues lying sixth in the Premier League. Players who believed they had been unfairly left out or were being played out of place have occasionally been surprised and irritated by his squad decisions. That appeared to be evident in Zagreb.

Players like wanted-stars Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were repeatedly dropped and then brought back in from the cold by Tuchel. Despite trying to negotiate a move away from Chelsea, Ziyech started the defeat to Southampton, and Pulisic took his place in the next match against West Ham United. When he was introduced in Zagreb at halftime, Ziyech did not give the impression that he was trying to win over his head coach. Also read: Thomas Tuchel sacked: Chelsea fans stunned; Aubameyang's 59-minute partnership mocked

The performances have gotten worse over time, and in Chelsea's previous 50 games, they have given up 53 goals, showing a breakdown in defence that is hurting their chances of winning a title. Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in 2021, and he immediately made a name for himself by winning the Champions League in just six months. However, German's legacy has drastically declined since that time. Last season Chelsea reached the Carabao and FA Cup finals, only to lose to Liverpool on both occasions. They also finished third in the Premier League.

