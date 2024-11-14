Maharaja to Shaitaan: Most watched Indian movies on Netflix in 2024

Entertainment
Top 5 most-watched Indian movies on Netflix in 2024. From Bholaa to Maharaja, full list with viewership details.
Netflix is one of the world's largest OTT platforms. Learn about the 5 most-watched Indian movies on this platform in 2024...
Views: 19.7 million
Starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and on Netflix on May 4, 2024.
Views: 15.5 million
Directed by Sashank Chatterjee, this film stars Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It was released directly on Netflix on October 25, 2024.
Views: 17.1 million
Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan,, this film was released on Netflix on April 26, 2024.
Views: 17.9 million
This film was also released on Netflix on May 24, 2024. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.
Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi. It was released on Netflix on July 12, 2024.