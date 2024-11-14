Entertainment

Maharaja to Shaitaan: Most watched Indian movies on Netflix in 2024

Top 5 most-watched Indian movies on Netflix in 2024. From Bholaa to Maharaja, full list with viewership details.

Top Movies on Netflix

5. Shaitaan

Views: 19.7 million

Starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and on Netflix on May 4, 2024.

4. Do Patti

Views: 15.5 million

Directed by Sashank Chatterjee, this film stars Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It was released directly on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

3. Laapataa Ladies

Views: 17.1 million

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan,, this film was released on Netflix on April 26, 2024.

2. Crew

Views: 17.9 million

This film was also released on Netflix on May 24, 2024. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

1. Maharaja

Views: 19.7 million

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi. It was released on Netflix on July 12, 2024.

