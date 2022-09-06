Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Man United's resurgence; sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    Fresh from ending Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season, Manchester United will begin their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a strong message to fans ahead of the clash.

    After a horrifying start to the season, Manchester United appear to be amidst a strong resurgence. The Red Devils have put behind the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga and made key signings in the form of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony as they hope to restore their former glory. Fresh from ending Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag's side will begin their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Portuguese talisman, who aspires to play in the Champions League this season, seems focused on putting his best foot forward.

    On Instagram, Ronaldo shared photographs of his training session at Carrington on Monday, a day after the Red Devils registered a 3-1 victory over Premier League table toppers at the Theatre of Dreams. "Eyes on the ball and Focused," wrote the 37-year-old icon, which indicates that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has put the entire transfer saga behind him and is geared up to be part of the Europa League for the first time in his prolific career.

    Ronaldo also shared a photo of him signing autographs on Manchester United merchandise for fans and sent his love to the supporters with the hashtag #alwaystogether. "It's always good to be with you!" wrote the Portuguese icon, who, despite being the highest goal-scorer for the Red Devils last season, has not been a regular feature in Ten Hag's starting XI.

    Earlier, Ronaldo also applauded the team following their thumping win over the Gunners on Sunday. "Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽 Let's go, Devils! 💪🏽" wrote the 37-year-old striker.

    Manchester United enters the first matchday of the Europa League 2022-23, having won four straight matches in the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Liverpool falling victim to their superiority at Old Trafford. Red Devils have recovered from their appalling start to competitive proceedings under the new Dutch manager.

    The Red Devils will aim to continue their perfect streak of making it out of the group stage in the Europa League. United has gone as far as the semi-finals in their last three appearances in the second-tier competition. However, Villarreal's skill on the penalty spot allowed them to defeat the Red Devils and win the title in 2021.

