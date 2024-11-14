Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

England’s football landscape is in a state of transition as the November international break approaches, with interim manager Lee Carsley preparing to lead the Three Lions for one final time before Thomas Tuchel assumes control in January 2025.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

The uncertainty began following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, leading to Gareth Southgate's departure. With 92 days between Southgate's exit and the appointment of Tuchel, the Football Association (FA) opted to place Under-21s manager Lee Carsley in charge for the interim period. Despite impressive results in the September friendlies against Ireland and Finland, Carsley’s tenure as caretaker manager will conclude this month as Tuchel gets ready for his official debut in 2025.

Also read: Greece vs England to Brazil vs Uruguay: 5 must-watch fixtures during this November international break

When is Thomas Tuchel's first game as England manager?

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month contract with the FA, will begin his role at the turn of the year but will not take charge of England’s Nations League campaign this month. Instead, Carsley will lead the squad for the upcoming matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland. Tuchel's first games in charge will come in March 2025, with potential World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, assuming England secures a top spot in their Nations League group and avoids a promotion play-off.

The hopes of the nation are riding high on Tuchel’s arrival. With England having reached the finals of the last two major tournaments (Euro 2020 and Euro 2024) and falling short on both occasions, there is optimism that the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager can guide the Three Lions to their first major trophy since 1966. The challenge for Tuchel will be to quickly integrate his tactics and philosophy into the national team, despite limited time before the next international tournament.

Fresh faces in England's squad for Nations League

As the current squad prepares for the upcoming games under Carsley, several notable players have withdrawn due to injury. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and others will miss the Nations League fixtures, leaving opportunities for others to shine. With star players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka still in the mix, there is no shortage of talent available for Carsley to select from, though the absence of key figures opens the door for emerging stars to stake their claim for Tuchel’s long-term plans.

This month’s squad includes fresh faces such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Hall, who could make their England debuts, while Curtis Jones will be hoping for his first appearance for the senior team. The absence of Harry Maguire and John Stones in defence means players like Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and others could see more minutes in the backline, with the opportunity to impress ahead of Tuchel’s tenure.

Also read: Nations League: Harry Kane slams England teammates over withdrawals, says country comes before club (WATCH)

The England squad's strength in depth is clear, but the decision to leave out high-profile players like Marcus Rashford and James Maddison has raised eyebrows. Both players will now look to prove themselves in club football, with an eye on earning a place in Tuchel’s squad when he takes charge.

With the clock ticking toward the 2026 World Cup, England's footballing future is filled with promise under Tuchel, and the coming months will be crucial as Carsley wraps up his spell at the helm and the team prepares for the next phase of their journey.

