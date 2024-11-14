Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Lifestyle
Stay warm in a multicolor Banarasi kaftan suit like Sonam Kapoor's. Perfect for parties, these suits are available at various price points.
This Pashmina salwar suit with Kashmiri embroidery is perfect for both office and special occasions. The short kurti and lace-work pants add a touch of elegance.
This Pakistani Anarkali suit with Baloch embroidery offers an elegant look. Pair it with a high-neck top and silver jewelry for parties.
Velvet offers both warmth and style during winter. A variety of velvet suits are available to fit different budgets.
This open jacket-style woolen kurti is a stylish and affordable option for winter. Premium options are available within a reasonable budget.
The pant and kurti style offers both comfort and style. This embroidered suit is an affordable and fashionable choice.