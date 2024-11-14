Lifestyle

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Banarasi Salwar Suit

Stay warm in a multicolor Banarasi kaftan suit like Sonam Kapoor's. Perfect for parties, these suits are available at various price points.

Pashmina Salwar Suit

This Pashmina salwar suit with Kashmiri embroidery is perfect for both office and special occasions. The short kurti and lace-work pants add a touch of elegance.

Pakistani Salwar Suit

This Pakistani Anarkali suit with Baloch embroidery offers an elegant look. Pair it with a high-neck top and silver jewelry for parties.

Velvet Salwar Suit

Velvet offers both warmth and style during winter. A variety of velvet suits are available to fit different budgets.

Jacket Style Woolen Kurti

This open jacket-style woolen kurti is a stylish and affordable option for winter. Premium options are available within a reasonable budget.

Woolen Satin Suit

The pant and kurti style offers both comfort and style. This embroidered suit is an affordable and fashionable choice.

