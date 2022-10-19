It's advantage Cristiano Ronaldo as Man United gear up for clash against Tottenham; here's why

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on Wednesday, and all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see if the Red Devils' boss gives legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo a shot to feature in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have capitalised on his 700th club career goal momentum last weekend, which resulted in a goalless draw against Newcastle, but the Portuguese talisman would be raring to go when the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's Premier League clash. However, the question is, will Erik ten Hag give the 37-year-old striker a chance to launch his goalscoring prowess on Antonio Conte's men? Here's why we think the Dutchman could give the five-time Ballon d'Or winner yet another start in the league. Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

Ronaldo, who desired to leave Manchester United in July for a shot at Champions League glory, was the club's top goalscorer in his comeback season with 24 strikes across all competitions. However, in this campaign under the new boss, Ronaldo's goal tally has taken a massive hit and also it appears that the Portuguese icon is a bit rusty on the field. The 37-year-old has scored only two goals so far, one in the team's Europa League clash against FC Sheriff and the other his landmark 700th club career goal, which came against Everton at Goodison Park.

A few fans believe that given Ronaldo's form this season, compared to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, the Portugal striker should not be Ten Hag's preferred choice. Others are of the view that given the iconic footballer's record and capabilities, there's no way any team can afford to bench a man of his stature. And Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has given the Red Devils enough reason to be convinced that they are weary of the Portuguese talisman's presence despite not being in his best form. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

Speaking to the media ahead of their visit to Old Trafford, Conte heaped praises on Ronaldo and also warned his team against taking the iconic striker lightly. "Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hat-trick against us. We're talking about an incredible player, a top player. We're talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays," the Italian said.

"We lost 3-2, but we lost to him [Ronaldo], not to United last season. I remember that very well because we played a very good game. I hope tomorrow he will remain calm, not like last season when he scored three goals," Conte added. These words from the Tottenham manager prove that the Lilly Whites will hope not to endure the Portugal talisman's wrath but have given more than enough reason to Ten Hag to start Wednesday's clash with the 37-year-old legend. Also read: Revealed: Why Atletico Madrid did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has stated that he has 'no problem' with Ronaldo's reaction to his substitution in Manchester United's goalless draw with Newcastle United. The Portugal talisman cut a frustrated figure when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 72nd minute of Sunday's stalemate at Old Trafford, muttering to himself as he left the pitch.

"I think no player is happy when he comes off, especially not Ronaldo. I understand that. As long as it's a quiet normal way, no problem with that. Of course he is convinced he should stay on and score a goal, that's why he's that good," the Dutchamn noted. Also read: Explained: Cristiano Ronaldo's unique 'sleeping' celebration after scoring 700th club career goal

