From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Pakistan's famous chailwala Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million

In 2016, Khan first shot to fame when a photograph of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral, captivating millions with his charisma. This newfound fame became the foundation for Chaiwala & Co., a brand dedicated to offering an authentic taste of Pakistan's street culture.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Arshad Khan, once a humble tea seller known as "Chaiwala" for his striking blue eyes, has achieved a new milestone in his entrepreneurial journey. Recently, Khan secured a Rs 10 million investment for his tea brand, Chaiwala & Co., on Pakistan's version of Shark Tank.

The brand's vision extends beyond serving tea; it provides a sensory journey into the heart of Pakistan's bustling "chai dhabas." With outlets in Pakistan and London, Chaiwala & Co. has successfully blended traditional flavors with modern café aesthetics.

The London café, in particular, targets the South Asian diaspora, incorporating vibrant elements of Pakistani street culture into its design to stand out in a competitive market.

During his Shark Tank pitch, Khan impressed the judges with his strategic expansion plans and innovative approach to global branding. He highlighted the London café as a deliberate step toward introducing Pakistani culture to a wider audience. His compelling vision and entrepreneurial acumen secured the Rs 10 million investment.

Reflecting on his journey, Khan expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities that came his way.

