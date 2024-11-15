Karnataka: ANF on high alert after suspected Naxal visit in Chikkamagaluru's Koppa village

Naxals are suspected to have returned to Chikkamagaluru's hills after a long absence, possibly in opposition to government plans like the Kasturi Rangan report and eviction of illegal settlers. Authorities are investigating recent visits and discoveries of unlicensed firearms, ramping up security in the region.

Naxals are suspected to have re-entered the hills of Chikkamagaluru district after a long period of silence. The visit has raised concerns among locals and authorities, with suspicions that the Naxals may be opposing the government’s controversial schemes, including the Kasturi Rangan report and eviction of illegal settlers from the region.

For nearly a decade, from 2014 to 2015, Naxal-related materials like banners, pamphlets, and letters had been circulating in the area. However, this activity had diminished significantly in recent years, leaving authorities and locals to believe that the Naxal presence in the region had dwindled. But now, reports suggest that the Naxals have made a return, and their actions may be linked to the government's current plans affecting the local population.



Sources say that Naxals have been spotted multiple times in the region over the past month. One such incident occurred in Kadegundi, a village in Koppa taluk, where it is believed that a group of Naxals visited the home of Subbe Gowda. There, they reportedly discussed the government’s alleged anti-people policies, raising further suspicions about their intentions.

During a police investigation, three unlicensed firearms and ammunition were found in Subbe Gowda’s house. The discovery of these weapons has fueled doubts, with authorities now questioning whether there is a larger Naxal presence in the area.

In response, both the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and local police have ramped up security. They are conducting extensive searches in the area, particularly in high-alert zones. Vehicles are being closely monitored, and the police are interrogating residents, including Gowda's family, who are under scrutiny for having hosted the suspected Naxals. Authorities are pressing for details about who visited, what was discussed, and any other potential connections to the Naxals.



This surge in Naxal activity comes in the wake of the government's push to implement the Kasturi Rangan report in the Malenad region, which includes the removal of illegal encroachments. Local residents see these actions as detrimental to their livelihoods, and it is believed that the Naxals may be trying to exploit this discontent.

Before 2014, Naxal banners and pamphlets were often found in the region, but these had largely stopped circulating after the surrender or arrest of several key figures in the Naxal movement. With the latest developments, some fear that the Naxals may be regrouping to oppose the government’s initiatives in the region once more.

