    Revealed: Why Atletico Madrid did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has revealed why the club did not sign Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

    This year's summer transfer window witnessed a massive hue and cry around the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who desired to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory. Atletico Madrid was one of the clubs linked to the Portuguese icon, and reports had claimed the 37-year-old spoke to the La Liga club's manager Diego Simeone. However, a deal did not come through, forcing the iconic striker to stay at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag.

    Weeks later, the Argentinian broke his silence over why the club did not sign Ronaldo. In an interview with Tigo Sports, Atletico Madrid boss Simeone was asked if he would have liked to sign the Portugal talisman. "A little bird told me that you were tempted to get Cristiano Ronaldo and another told me that you even talked. Would you have liked to have him?" journalist Martin Liberman probed.

    In response, Simeone said, "First of all, the two little birds told you something far from what happened. People sometimes talk to say what they want to say, not what actually happens. Ronaldo is an absolute legend for Real Madrid and I wouldn't see [Martin] Palermo playing for River Plate just as I wouldn't see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or Ortega playing for Boca. There are certain situations that are very clear."

    "I remember in pre-season a fan behind me shouted, without knowing anything about what was happening but knowing about the rumours that were going around, 'Cholo, be careful; the Champions League is not at all costs'. I liked that because it is a very healthy reflection," the Atletico manager added.

    Shedding light on Ronaldo's current form, Simeone said, "I have no doubt that Ronaldo will score goals again, not the beastly number of goals he has scored all his life, but it is impossible for him to disappear."

