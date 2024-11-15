Ladakh to Tawang: Best winter destinations in India for snowfall and adventure

Explore beautiful and less-crowded snowfall destinations in North India, beyond Kashmir, including Ladakh, Munsiyari, Tawang, and Lava in West Bengal, for a fantastic snowfall experience.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

As North India experiences the onset of winter, regions from Himachal Pradesh to Kashmir have witnessed their first snowfall of the season. Mountain roads are covered in snow, and tourist numbers in Kashmir are peaking. As the cold intensifies, the influx of tourists will increase. Everyone dreams of witnessing snowfall, but crowded places can spoil the experience. Instead of worrying, explore less-frequented destinations. Beyond Sonamarg and Gulmarg, these places offer a memorable snow experience.
 

Explore Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh is a high-altitude cold desert that receives heavy snowfall in winter. Due to the high altitude and lower oxygen levels, visiting Ladakh is challenging. However, tourists who brave the winter are mesmerized by the snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes. Experience the unique culture and traditions of Ladakh.

Best time to visit Ladakh: April to December
Main attractions: Pangong Lake, Bongbong La Snow Valley, Ladakhi Losar
Winter activities: Chadar Trek, Ladakhi Festivals
How to reach Ladakh: Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport is 3.8 km from Leh. Jammu Tawi Railway Station is 16 hours (672.9 km) away.

Witness Snowfall in Munsyari

While Auli is popular for snow, Munsyari in Uttarakhand offers a similar experience with fewer crowds. This beautiful destination is ideal for trekking, with trails like Khalia Top and Betuli Dhar.

Best time to visit Munsyari: October to February
Main attractions: Birthi Falls, Panchachuli Peaks
Winter activities: Khalia Top Trek, Thamari Kund
How to reach Munsiyari: Pantnagar Airport is the nearest airport, a seven-hour drive away. Kathgodam Railway Station is 4.5 hours away.
 

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh offers a unique snowfall experience. Tawang, with its monasteries and snow-capped valleys, rivals Kashmir's beauty with fewer crowds.

Best time to visit Tawang: March to December
Main attractions: Tawang Monastery, Nuranang Falls
Winter activities: Visit Madhuri Lake, Sela Pass Trek
How to reach Tawang: Fly to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU), Guwahati and then drive to Tawang. Tezpur Railway Station is 9 hours away.

Lava in West Bengal

Snowfall in West Bengal might sound surprising, but Lava, near Darjeeling, offers this unique experience. Witness the beauty of deodar trees and snow-capped peaks.

Best time to visit Lava: October to February
Main attractions: Neora Valley National Park, Lava View Point
Winter activities: Rachela Pass Trek, Mountain Biking
How to reach Lava: Bagdogra Airport is the nearest airport, a three-hour drive away.

