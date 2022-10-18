Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

Karim Benzema created history on Monday by becoming the oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956 following a scintillating year with Real Madrid. After clinching the coveted trophy, the Frenchman revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club fired him up to do more for the Los Blancos.

For years Karim Benzema played alongside legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The two sensational players were together a defender's nightmare. While the Portuguese icon found the net most times, it was the Frenchman who created those chances more often than not. However, things changed in the summer of 2018. Also read: Karim Benzema, oldest Ballon d'Or winner since 1956, opens up on World Cup ambition

Ronaldo departed from Real Madrid after scoring 451 goals in 438 appearances to move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus four years ago. The Portugal talisman's exit worried several Los Blancos fans. However, Karim Benzema stepped up and has been the pillar of Real Madrid's attack since then. Monday's Ballon d'Or 2022 win for the France international is proof of how well the striker transitioned from a playmaker to an attacker since Ronaldo's exit.

Benzema helped Real Madrid win its 14th Champions League title after defeating Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in May 2022. The iconic striker also claimed his fourth La Liga crown, fourth Supercopa de Espana title and a fourth UEFA Super Cup triumph. The France international scored a career-high 44 goals across 46 games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, including 15 goals in the Champions League. Also read: Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings

After bagging the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy, Benzema was asked how Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed the course of his career. "It was an honour to play with him; he's a beast. The day he left, I had the ambition to be more. Since he left, I've been motivated to do more on the pitch," the Frenchman told El Larguero and Radioestadio.

Both Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi did not secure a podium finish at Monday's Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony in Paris. While Manchester United stalwart last won the famous trophy in 2017, his Ballon d'Or arch-rival Messi secured his record-extending seventh golden ball in 2021. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

Image Credit: Getty Images