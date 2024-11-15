Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first LOVE: Actress talks about her secret admirer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is believed to have been in love only twice in her career. However, apart from Chaitanya and Siddharth, she revealed another love story from her past.

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha's relationships with Naga Chaitanya and Siddharth are well-known. While her relationship with Siddharth remains a rumour, she recently revealed a secret admirer from her intermediate days.

Photos from Z Telugu

While her relationships with Naga Chaitanya and Siddharth are public, Samantha revealed a lesser-known love story from her intermediate days.

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha shared anecdotes from her school and intermediate days, including her mischievous antics and a secret admirer who followed her for two years.

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha recounted how her secret admirer followed her for two years without speaking, and her surprise when she confronted him.

Samantha started her career as a model and rose to stardom with her debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. After a break, she is now selectively choosing projects, including the recent web series 'Citadel' and the upcoming film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.

