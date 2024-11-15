Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first LOVE: Actress talks about her secret admirer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is believed to have been in love only twice in her career. However, apart from Chaitanya and Siddharth, she revealed another love story from her past.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha's relationships with Naga Chaitanya and Siddharth are well-known. While her relationship with Siddharth remains a rumour, she recently revealed a secret admirer from her intermediate days.

article_image2

Photos from Z Telugu

While her relationships with Naga Chaitanya and Siddharth are public, Samantha revealed a lesser-known love story from her intermediate days.

article_image3

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha shared anecdotes from her school and intermediate days, including her mischievous antics and a secret admirer who followed her for two years.

article_image4

Photos from Z Telugu

Samantha recounted how her secret admirer followed her for two years without speaking, and her surprise when she confronted him.

article_image5

Samantha started her career as a model and rose to stardom with her debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. After a break, she is now selectively choosing projects, including the recent web series 'Citadel' and the upcoming film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. 

