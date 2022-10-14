Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How does Liverpool plan to stop Man City's goal-scoring machine Haaland? Van Dijk explains

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    Defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted he is excited to test himself up against Erling Haaland once again when his Liverpool side host Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when Manchester City face Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the Reds' defender Virgil Van Dijk admitted he is eager to test himself against the Norwegian goal-scoring machine.

    Also read: Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool lost the Premier League title to Manchester City last season and had a varied start to their 2022-23 campaign. While Haaland is setting records with his goal-scoring prowess for Pep Guardiola's men, Van Dijk has looked clumsy on the field, epitomising Jurgen Klopp's troubles.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Norwegian has now scored 20 goals and contributed three assists across all competitions, and Van Dijk acknowledged that he is not surprised at Haaland's numbers in his debut Premier League season. "He's been on fire, you can't say anything else," Van Dijk told Manchester Evening News. "I remember after the Community Shield where a lot of people have been writing him off, I remember I was saying, 'listen, this guy is going to cause so many defenders nightmares'," the Liverpool defender added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even though Van Dijk knows it will be challenging to stop the 22-year-old striker, the Dutchman is excited about trying to do so and has described what he will do to succeed. "We have to try to stop the balls going to him, defend at the highest level, and be at our best, and that's what we always have to be against and that's not going to be any different on Sunday," the Liverpool defender explained.

    Also read: Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's something we should look forward to, it's definitely not me against him, it's all of us versus all of them. It's the outside world that creates battles, one versus one and all this stuff. We want to stop them scoring, regardless of who it is on the pitch. But we know he's quite good," Van Dijk concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool has been City's main competition in recent seasons and is the only team to have ended Guardiola's side's title monopoly since 2018. The Reds will trail the champions by a significant 13 points going into the matchup on Sunday, and Klopp acknowledges that his club faces "the biggest challenge" in football this weekend.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “When you play City, results left and right [before and after] are not really important because this game requires all your focus, all the things you know about football,” Klopp told his pre-match press conference. “I enjoy preparing for the game but it is the biggest challenge you can face in football." he added.

    Also read: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “With City, if you can close them down here, they are there, close down that gap, you open up that gap, so always a challenge. But it’s a home game, Anfield, us against Man City, they are at the moment the best team in the world but we will give it a try, knowing we can get help from a full Anfield and we will try to use that," the Liverpool boss concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season snt

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    Sara Ali Khan Shubman Gill new video surfaces online adds more fuel to dating rumours drb

    Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s new video surfaces online; adds more fuel to dating rumours

    football laliga El Clasico Here's why Barcelona will play clash against Real Madrid with Drake's owl logo on shirt snt

    El Clasico: Here's why Barcelona will play clash against Real Madrid with Drake's owl logo on shirt

    football europa league Cristiano Ronaldo impressed with Francis Uzoho heroics fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper snt

    Ronaldo impressed with Uzoho's heroics; fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper

    pro-wrestling Just no: WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt-ayh

    'Just no': WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

    Recent Stories

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details AJR

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts drb

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season snt

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know AJR

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon