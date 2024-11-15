Oxford Union's Kashmir debate: Indian student dubs president 'stooge of Pakistan, ISI'; protests erupt (WATCH)

Indian student Aadarsh Mishra confronts Oxford Union president, accusing him of pro-Pakistan bias, while INSIGHT UK protests the platforming of separatist speakers with alleged extremist links in a Kashmir debate.

In a dramatic confrontation during Oxford Union's controversial debate titled 'This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir', Indian student Aadarsh Mishra accused the Union’s president, Ebrahim Osman-mowafy, of being a “stooge of Pakistan” and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mishra, a student at St Peter’s College, challenged the Union’s decision to host pro-separatist speakers, alleging that the debate had included individuals with links to extremist organizations. Specifically, he condemned the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), calling it a “terrorist organization” responsible for violence against Kashmiri Pandits and the assassination of an Indian diplomat in the UK.

"JKLF is a terror organization. JKLF has killed so many Kashmiri Pandits and massacred lots of Pandits and also it has killed Hindu government official in Birmingham. I have launched a no-confidence motion against the president because I believe a lot of members of this House do not have faith on the President of this Oxford Union because he is nothing but a stooge of ISI, he's nothing but a stooge of Pakistan," Mishra can be heard saying in a video that has now gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Accusing Osman-mowafy of bias, Mishra declared, “This house has no confidence in the president,” while urging members to support a formal no-confidence motion against the Oxford Union president.

The motion, which Mishra has actively promoted, requires 150 signatures to advance for a formal vote. It reads, “I, Aadarsh Mishra (St Peter’s College), hereby move a Motion of No Confidence in Mr Ebrahim Osman Mowafy (President, St Edmund Hall).” Union members may sign the petition physically or electronically by providing their college affiliations and membership numbers.

Protest in London over speakers of Kashmir debate having 'terror' links

The confrontation took place amidst a larger protest outside the Oxford Union led by INSIGHT UK, a British Hindu and Indian social movement. INSIGHT UK has expressed serious concerns regarding the Union’s decision to host the Kashmir debate, claiming that the platforming of speakers with alleged ties to extremism undermines the Union’s integrity and risks offending the Indian community.

Protesters, including students waving banners, chanted slogans like “Oxford Union stands on terrorists' side”, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and “Vande mataram” in response to the perceived bias of the debate. INSIGHT UK shared the post of the protest and wrote, "Jammu Kashmir WAS India, Jammu Kashmir IS India, Jammu Kashmir WILL BE India."

The protest comes as INSIGHT UK criticized the inclusion of Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, president of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement, and Zafar Khan, chairman of the JKLF, as debate speakers.

According to a letter from INSIGHT UK, Thakur has faced scrutiny by Scotland Yard, the UK Charity Commission, and the FBI for potential links to terrorist activities. Additionally, Thakur’s organization and social media content have allegedly incited hate speech and violence.

"Muzzammil Ayyub has often engaged in hate speech. A case has been registered against him. for creating fear and alarm among the masses using social media and inclining them to commit offences likely to disturb public order. Muzammil has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the letter stated.

"Muzammil is the president of the "World Kashmir Freedom Movement," which, along with another organisation called "Mercy Universal," was founded by his father and investigated by Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission and the FBI for ties with terrorists," the letter further read.

In their letter, INSIGHT UK highlighted that Zafar Khan’s JKLF has a history of violent activities, particularly against the Kashmiri Hindu community, and was linked to the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in Birmingham.

"The JKLF had also been involved in acts such as the kidnapping and killing of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK back in 1984," they said in the letter.

INSIGHT UK is a social movement focused on raising awareness, advocating, and campaigning for issues that affect the British Hindu and Indian communities in the United Kingdom.

