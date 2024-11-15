spirituality
Dev Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. This year it falls on Friday, November 15th. On this day, one should light lamps at 5 specific places while reciting a special mantra.
Recite this mantra while lighting lamps on Dev Diwali night, November 15th:
Shubham Karoti Kalyanam Arogyam Dhanasampada.
Shatrubuddhivinashaya Dipakaya Namastute.
Tulsi is considered sacred in Hinduism. Light a lamp near the Tulsi plant on Dev Diwali night for peace, prosperity, and happiness.
Light lamps on both sides of your main entrance on Dev Diwali night to ward off negativity and maintain positivity.
Lighting a lamp at a nearby temple on Dev Diwali night is considered auspicious and pleases the deities.
The Peepal tree is considered a form of Lord Vishnu. Light a lamp under it on Dev Diwali night to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
It is traditional to offer lamps in a river on Dev Diwali. If a river isn't accessible, light a lamp near a pond or well.