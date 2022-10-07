Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans

Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 12 games across competitions, has become a target of rival team fans as several petitions to remove the Norwegian 'robot' from Premier League have been created.

Sensational striker Erling Haaland has created shockwaves in his debut season for Manchester City. The Norwegian has already scored 19 goals in 12 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions across all competitions, leaving fans of rival teams frustrated.

The 22-year-old has mesmerised City fans with his goalscoring abilities, but at the same time has been a monster unleashing his skills on clubs across Europe.

Haaland's latest casualties were Manchester United and FC Copenhagen, with the former Borussia Dortmund star scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's derby and another two goals in the Champions League clash three days later.

Also read: Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish

Following the Norway international's recent show for Pep Guardiola's team, several fans of rival clubs have created petitions on change.org demanding a ban on Haaland from playing football!

One petition setup by an account called 'Ten Hag's Reds!' claimed 'it's just not fair' that 'robot' Haaland gets to continue plying his trade at the expense of European defenders.

The amusing petition, which has no chance of really stopping Haaland from playing football, shows how terrified City's rivals are of the talismanic No. 9, who has already shattered several Premier League records since moving to Etihad for 51 million pounds from Dortmund in the summer.

Another petition has been set up, titled "Remove Erling Haaland from the UK". It explains how the Manchester City striker's constant stream of goals spoils the weekends of 'hardworking people' up and down the country.

"Erling Haaland is a serious problem," the petition's description reads. "He shows up out of the blue, and consistently ruins the weekends of the hardworking people of this great nation."

Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

The petition notes how close the Norwegian is to matching the total of last season's Golden Boot winners, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min, with 14 goals already this Premier League season.

"To put it shortly, if things don't change, it will only get worse. This guy is nine league goals away from equalling last seasons golden boot winner," the petition notes.

In a sobering message, the petition calls for action and warns that Haaland has become 'a matter of national security'. "Now is the time to take action. It was all fun and games at the start, but it is now becoming a matter of national security," the petition concludes.

Also read: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

Haaland earning close to 1 million euros per week thanks to goal bonuses

Meanwhile, according to a report in Dailymail, the Manchester City striker earns 968,396 euros a week wages thanks to his goalscoring bonuses, making him the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League. If Haaland keeps that scoring pace, he could earn up to 51 million euros in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's unbelievable, honestly," his Manchester City teammate, Jack Grealish, said after Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Copenhagen.

"I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there. Their keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said 'He's not human!'," the Englishman added.

"I said 'You're telling me!' Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory," Grealish concluded.

Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Man City star Haaland equals Man United icon's EPL hat-trick tally in debut season