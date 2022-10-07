Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans

    Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 12 games across competitions, has become a target of rival team fans as several petitions to remove the Norwegian 'robot' from Premier League have been created.

    football Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Sensational striker Erling Haaland has created shockwaves in his debut season for Manchester City. The Norwegian has already scored 19 goals in 12 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions across all competitions, leaving fans of rival teams frustrated.

    The 22-year-old has mesmerised City fans with his goalscoring abilities, but at the same time has been a monster unleashing his skills on clubs across Europe. 

    Haaland's latest casualties were Manchester United and FC Copenhagen, with the former Borussia Dortmund star scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's derby and another two goals in the Champions League clash three days later.

    Also read: Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish

    Following the Norway international's recent show for Pep Guardiola's team, several fans of rival clubs have created petitions on change.org demanding a ban on Haaland from playing football!

    One petition setup by an account called 'Ten Hag's Reds!' claimed 'it's just not fair' that 'robot' Haaland gets to continue plying his trade at the expense of European defenders. 

    The amusing petition, which has no chance of really stopping Haaland from playing football, shows how terrified City's rivals are of the talismanic No. 9, who has already shattered several Premier League records since moving to Etihad for 51 million pounds from Dortmund in the summer.

    Another petition has been set up, titled "Remove Erling Haaland from the UK". It explains how the Manchester City striker's constant stream of goals spoils the weekends of 'hardworking people' up and down the country. 

    "Erling Haaland is a serious problem," the petition's description reads. "He shows up out of the blue, and consistently ruins the weekends of the hardworking people of this great nation."

    Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

    football Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans snt

    The petition notes how close the Norwegian is to matching the total of last season's Golden Boot winners, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min, with 14 goals already this Premier League season.

    "To put it shortly, if things don't change, it will only get worse. This guy is nine league goals away from equalling last seasons golden boot winner," the petition notes.

    In a sobering message, the petition calls for action and warns that Haaland has become 'a matter of national security'. "Now is the time to take action. It was all fun and games at the start, but it is now becoming a matter of national security," the petition concludes.

    Also read: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Haaland earning close to 1 million euros per week thanks to goal bonuses

    Meanwhile, according to a report in Dailymail, the Manchester City striker earns 968,396 euros a week wages thanks to his goalscoring bonuses, making him the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League. If Haaland keeps that scoring pace, he could earn up to 51 million euros in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

    "It's unbelievable, honestly," his Manchester City teammate, Jack Grealish, said after Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Copenhagen.

    "I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there. Their keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said 'He's not human!'," the Englishman added.

    "I said 'You're telling me!' Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory," Grealish concluded.

    Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Man City star Haaland equals Man United icon's EPL hat-trick tally in debut season

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Arsenal lacked connection, consistency and domination - Mikel Arteta despite win over Bodo/Glimt-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Arsenal lacked connection, consistency and domination' - Mikel Arteta despite win over Bodø/Glim

    football Lionel Messi fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon snt

    Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

    football uefa europe league UEL 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo had an impact in this game - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United win over Omonia Nicosia-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo had an impact in this game' - Ten Hag after United's win over Omonia

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: East Bengal eyes winning start against Kerala Blasters after past season howlers-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal eyes winning start against Kerala Blasters after past season howlers

    Recent Stories

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know AJR

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1 45 lakh upto 165 km range 80kmph top speed other details gcw

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh; Upto 165 km range, 80kmph top speed, other details

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health sur

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health

    RIP Arun Bali Here is when and where Goodbye actor last rites will be performed drb

    RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon