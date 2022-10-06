Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Manchester City's 5-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland continues to wow football enthusiasts worldwide with his exceptional skill and goalscoring rate. Fresh from a hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday, the Norwegian took under seven minutes to score for the Sky Blues in their Champions League encounter against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday at Etihad stadium.

FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara was the latest victim, as Haaland scored two goals in Manchester City's 5-0 win against the Dutch football club. Davit Khocholava gifted the hosts an own goal in the 39th minute, followed by a penalty kick from Riyad Mahrez and a goal from Julian Alvarez in the 55th and 76th minute, respectively.

After the game, Manchester City's Jack Grealish revealed to the media that Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara dubbed Haaland as someone who is not human.

"It's unbelievable, honestly," Grealish said of Haaland's form.

"I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals, I was just laughing. He (Haaland) is always there. Their goalkeeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said, 'he's not human!' and I said, 'You're telling me!'" Grealish said.

"Hopefully, he (Haaland) can carry on this form and take us to glory," the Englishman added.

Although Haaland was taken off at half-time, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that it was not due to any injury. "He's played a lot of minutes, and the game was under control," the Spaniard said, justifying the substitution.

"If the game were tight, he would have continued, but it was better to rest for Southampton on Saturday," the Man City boss added.

Meanwhile, having played just eight Premier League games, Erling Haaland already has long-standing and established domestic goalscoring records in his sights. The 22-year-old striker has scored 14 goals at a rate of 1.75 a game, making it the quickest start to a league season by any player in the modern era in England.

In addition, Haaland's three hat-tricks so far - all coming in his last three home games at the Etihad - make him the fastest player to the feat in Premier League history. Michael Owen had held the record, taking him 48 games.

