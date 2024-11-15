Bengaluru's Mantri Mall faces backlash for barring food delivery executives from using lifts (WATCH)

A recent incident at Bengaluru's Mantri Mall, where staff reportedly denied a food delivery boy lift access, has ignited public outrage. Echoing a past GT Mall incident, social media users are accusing malls of discriminatory practices, calling for accountability and inclusivity.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

In Bengaluru, a recent incident at Mantri Mall has sparked widespread public outrage after mall staff reportedly denied entry to a food delivery boy attempting to use the lift. This incident has ignited social media, with citizens accusing the mall of discrimination against delivery personnel and echoing a similar controversy that occurred earlier at another prominent Bengaluru shopping centre, GT Mall.

This situation brings back memories of a previous issue at GT World Mall, where a farmer dressed in traditional attire (panche) was allegedly denied entry. The incident led to significant backlash, with calls for social justice resonating through various social media platforms. Back then, GT Mall faced consequences, as the incident reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Vidhana Soudha), with BBMP officials fining and temporarily closing the mall for a week on government orders.

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

The recent incident at Mantri Mall has now revived those emotions, with many arguing that it reflects a continued lack of respect for individuals in traditional attire or service professions. Social media users have launched a campaign questioning the "untouchability" mindset some malls seem to exhibit. Hashtags like #MantriMall and slogans such as "Mantri Mall ❌ Kantri Mall ✅" are gaining traction as people call for accountability.

Social media reactions to the Mantri Mall incident have been swift and heated, with netizens voicing disapproval. Many users have launched a campaign asking, "Will the dignity of your mall be damaged if delivery boys enter the lift?".

Outraged citizens are accusing the mall staff of being disrespectful towards individuals performing essential services, such as food delivery workers. "It's a shame that such attitudes still exist," expressed a Twitter user, highlighting the frustration shared by many.

GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

Netizens are calling for stringent measures to prevent further discrimination and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their attire or profession, receive respectful treatment. As campaigns against Mantri Mall continue to gain momentum, citizens are waiting to see if authorities will step in and whether the mall will address the allegations. 

