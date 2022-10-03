Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Former Barcelona and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about the difference between legendary forward Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, who has hit the headlines after his sensational hat-trick against Manchester United at Etihad on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland has stirred massive excitement among football fans with his skill and prolific scoring rate. On Sunday, the Norwegian wowed supporters at Etihad with his third hat-trick for the Premier League champions in just eight games. The 22-year-old and teammate Phil Foden, who also secured a hat-trick, helped the club secure a 6-3 win over Manchester United. Following this win, several football enthusiasts jumped the gun to draw parallels between the young sensation and legendary forward Lionel Messi. And who better than Pep Guardiola can talk about the two stars?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After Sunday's clash against United, which saw legendary icon Cristiano Ronaldo warm the bench, Haaland took his goal-tally for City in his debut season to 14 Premier League goals, just nine away from last season's Golden Boot winners. In a post-match press conference, City boss Guardiola was asked about the difference between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Haaland.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He (Haaland) is a different player, but when you had Leo Messi (in Barcelona), you always expected him to go out and score every game. Do you feel that about Erling Haaland?" asked a reporter. To which Guardiola responded, "Yeah, definitely Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know to do it, but when he arrives, unbelievable. Messi had the ability to for himself to do it."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I say it many times and I will say again - what Erling (Haaland) is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany. The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn't teach him. He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that," the Spaniard added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Guardiola was also asked if Haaland is the best striker he has managed. He replied, "I have had incredible centre-forwards in my career. What I liked was in the last period of the game, he was involved. I want him to be involved. He became a player to score goals, but I want him in contact with the ball. I like him being part of those situations."

