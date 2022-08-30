EPL 2022-23: Will Antony debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Arsenal?

Brazilian winger Antony has successfully completed his medical and is expected to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player on Tuesday. Will the former Ajax star make his debut at Old Trafford against Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay 84 million pounds to Ajax star Antony Matheus dos Santos in the hope that the winger can revolutionise the Red Devils' future under Erik ten Hag's leadership. According to the latest reports, the 22-year-old Brazilian, who won a gold medal with the national side at the Olympics last year in Tokyo and two Eredivisie titles in the Netherlands with Ajax, has completed his medical and is expected to be officially unveiled on Tuesday. Also read: Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

After turning down many offers for the 22-year-old Brazilian, Ajax finally gave up after Manchester United upped their offer to a level that the club considered acceptable. Anthony had recently made it clear that he wanted to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena, and the young footballer was ecstatic when his wish came true. On Monday, the winger was seen smiling as he walked through the Carrington Training Ground complex and throwing a hand signal in the air in joy.

Despite the considerable weight of duty on his shoulders, Antony, the son of a locksmith from Sao Paulo, is used to carrying the pressure of expectation. In February, Andre Jardine, one of his former coaches, told Globo Esporte, "In Antony's case, the sky is the limit. Who knows how far this player can grow? I believe he will leave Ajax, and it won't take long. He's going to an even bigger European club, and his path to the national team is just beginning. He can be an important player for Brazil in the next three World Cups, and it will be cool to see what he achieves. It will depend on his appetite to keep growing." Also read: Erik ten Hag believes he has what it takes to restore Manchester United's former glory

After transferring from Sao Paulo, where he began his youth career, Antony scored 18 goals in his two years for Ajax. Ten Hag worked to develop Antony's game during his two years at the Johan Cruyff Arena, and it is obvious the Brazilian is eager to continue this connection at Old Trafford.

