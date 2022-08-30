Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Will Antony debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Arsenal?

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Brazilian winger Antony has successfully completed his medical and is expected to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player on Tuesday. Will the former Ajax star make his debut at Old Trafford against Arsenal on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay 84 million pounds to Ajax star Antony Matheus dos Santos in the hope that the winger can revolutionise the Red Devils' future under Erik ten Hag's leadership. According to the latest reports, the 22-year-old Brazilian, who won a gold medal with the national side at the Olympics last year in Tokyo and two Eredivisie titles in the Netherlands with Ajax, has completed his medical and is expected to be officially unveiled on Tuesday.

    Also read: Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After turning down many offers for the 22-year-old Brazilian, Ajax finally gave up after Manchester United upped their offer to a level that the club considered acceptable. Anthony had recently made it clear that he wanted to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena, and the young footballer was ecstatic when his wish came true. On Monday, the winger was seen smiling as he walked through the Carrington Training Ground complex and throwing a hand signal in the air in joy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite the considerable weight of duty on his shoulders, Antony, the son of a locksmith from Sao Paulo, is used to carrying the pressure of expectation. In February, Andre Jardine, one of his former coaches, told Globo Esporte, "In Antony's case, the sky is the limit. Who knows how far this player can grow? I believe he will leave Ajax, and it won't take long. He's going to an even bigger European club, and his path to the national team is just beginning. He can be an important player for Brazil in the next three World Cups, and it will be cool to see what he achieves. It will depend on his appetite to keep growing."

    Also read: Erik ten Hag believes he has what it takes to restore Manchester United's former glory

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After transferring from Sao Paulo, where he began his youth career, Antony scored 18 goals in his two years for Ajax. Ten Hag worked to develop Antony's game during his two years at the Johan Cruyff Arena, and it is obvious the Brazilian is eager to continue this connection at Old Trafford. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United take on Leicester City on Thursday, which could be too soon for the impending debut to make his debut for the Red Devils. Hence, it is speculated that Ten Hag could give Antony his first game at the Theatre of Dreams when current Premier League table toppers face them on Sunday. However, it remains to be seen if the contracts and work permit papers would be in place for the sensational winger to debut at Old Trafford.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion belgian grand prix Fernando Alonso, a Formula 1 icon known for his racing prowess, is not done yet snt

    Opinion: Fernando Alonso, a Formula 1 icon known for his racing prowess, is not done yet!

    football Organised gangs terrorise footballers: Fans outraged after Barcelona's Aubameyang becomes latest victim snt

    Organised gangs, football's latest menace? Fans irked after Barcelona's Aubameyang becomes latest victim

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court closes all proceedings against demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Gujarat riots 2002 AJR

    Supreme Court closes all proceedings against demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Gujarat riots 2002

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at Ghaziabad bank, CBI to check locker in 'corruption case' AJR

    Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at Ghaziabad bank, CBI to check locker in 'corruption case'

    Viral picture and video: Is Shubman Gill dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know RBA

    Viral picture and video: Is Shubman Gill dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon