    Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    As the transfer deadline draws near, the Cristiano Ronaldo saga will come to an end in one way or another. Reports have now suggested that Manchester United, which is close to signing Ajax star Antony, is open to continue paying the Portuguese talisman's wage while he goes on loan to Napoli for the season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The summer transfer window is racing towards the September 1 deadline, and the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga will reach its conclusion one way or another in the next few days. Manchester United is close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing to a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old, leaving the Portuguese talisman with even less hope in his situation at Old Trafford. Reports in Italy, however, suggest that the 37-year-old is open to a move to Napoli.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After Manchester United only made it to the Europa League, Ronaldo is desperate to participate in the Champions League this season. The Portugal international has been sitting on the Red Devils bench recently as Erik ten Hag's men defeated Southampton and Liverpool.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are willing to pay Ronaldo's wages while he goes on loan to Serie A side Napoli for the ongoing season. Victor Osimhen, a striker for Napoli with a transfer value of at least 100 million euros, has also been linked to the Red Devils. However, according to Gazzetta, United will only get more serious about signing the Nigerian international if they cannot acquire Antony from Ajax.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Antony has demanded to leave the Eredivisie club and will be reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford if the two teams can agree on a deal before Thursday. The PA news agency understands United has agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros and a further five million euros in potential add-ons for the Ajax winger. If the deal comes through, Antony will be the second Ajax player to follow Ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford, following defender Lisandro Martinez's move.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has not ruled out signing Ronaldo when asked about a deal. "If you're asking me if I'd like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen's agent said, there are no negotiations," Spalletti said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Speaking to [president Aurelio] De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let's remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen. With a player like Osimhen, who is so talented, we know there is the permanent risk that some rich owner around the world will wake up in the morning and decide to buy him and that includes a club like Manchester United," Spalleti added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United recently signed Brazilian star Casemiro, with whom Ronaldo shared an exceptional rapport during his time at Real Madrid. Fans were eager to see the two recreate the magic at Los Blancos, but it is more apparent that the five-time Ballon d'Or is keen to feature in Europe's elite football competition in a World Cup year. Regardless, Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford will be sealed this week, and it will be interesting to see this saga's eventual conclusion.

