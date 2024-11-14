Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details

Social media influencer Rajat Dalal, currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house, has drawn attention for his aggressive behavior, stirring memories of a controversial past. Earlier this year, Rajat was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a young man over an Instagram post, leading to his brief stint in jail

First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalalis facing scrunity inside, outside the house for his behavior. Host Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor also pulled him and cautioned him on his behavior. He was found threatening others and having an aggressive attitude towards fellow contestants. Rajat recently revealed that harbors a phobia of jails because of his past experience. Looking into his past, it was found out that he had been jailed once for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18 year old boy named Dhyan Lodha because of a social media post.

The incident reportedly took place in June, when Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad on charges of kidnapping and assaulting Lodha, a young man who attended the same gym. According to the complaint, Lodha had shared a picture of Rajat on Instagram, captioning it with a remark implying Rajat’s presence at the gym negatively impacted his day. This post apparently infuriated Rajat, who subsequently called Lodha, berating him over the caption. Later, Rajat and his friends allegedly abducted Lodha from his home, taking him to a cowshed where they smeared his face with cow dung, hit him with sandals, and forced him to perform humiliating tasks while they filmed the entire ordeal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Reports indicate that the situation further escalated when Rajat and his accomplices took Lodha to an apartment where he was forced to clean a bathroom, with Rajat reportedly going as far as urinating on him to prevent him from losing consciousness. The following day, Lodha was returned home, and Rajat allegedly told Lodha's mother that he had spared her son solely because of his age, otherwise he would have killed him. Rajat reportedly boasted about his influence, claiming he had connections and could evade repercussions.

After the incident, Lodha was rushed to an emergency ward at SMS Hospital in Chandkheda, and a formal complaint was filed. Rajat was subsequently arrested on June 7 and held in Sabarmati Jail, later being released on bail.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH]

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rajat briefly mentioned his fear of jails to Ektaa Kapoor, attributing it to his time in Sabarmati Jail but did not disclose specific details. Ektaa criticized his confrontational language and intimidating behavior towards other contestants. Previously, host Salman Khan had also reprimanded Rajat, addressing similar concerns about his behavior within the house.

