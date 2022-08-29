Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

As the transfer deadline draws near, the Cristiano Ronaldo saga will come to an end in one way or another. Reports have now suggested that the Portugal talisman's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Manchester United star to Chelsea once again.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The summer transfer window is racing towards the September 1 deadline, and the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga will reach its conclusion one way or another in the next few days. The Manchester United icon's trusted agent Jorge Mendes has now reportedly offered the prolific striker to Chelsea once again in a desperate attempt to find him a new club. Also read: Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

The Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford is in doubt. After being benched for the last two Premier League games, Ronaldo could be increasingly frustrated at the club. The Red Devils are also close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing to a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old, leaving the Portuguese talisman with even less hope in his situation at the United.

Ronaldo's agent Mendes has been attempting to find a new club for the 37-year-old since the Portugual talisman expressed his desire to leave United for a shot at Champions League glory this season. According to The Independent, Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to give them the chance to sign the 37-year-old in the hopes that they will exhibit indications of desperation to buy a striker with little time left in the transfer window. Also read: Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

According to the report, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is still not sold on bringing Ronaldo to Chelsea. Still, with the lack of movement in the offensive transfer market, they might be persuaded to sign one of the best goal scorers in history.

Meanwhile, Although Ralf Rangnick's stint at Manchester United was somewhat disastrous, it might have benefited Chelsea. According to The Daily Mail, after spending six months at Old Trafford, the legendary German coach spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer. He reportedly suggested to the Chelsea manager not to sign Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has yet to score or assist in any goals in his first four Premier League games. It could be best for the Red Devils to let him go because the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems like a man who doesn't want to be a part of the team. If Chelsea does buy the Portuguese superstar, he will at most be a temporary solution. Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts curves in sexy blue-green bikini on beach day out with kids

