Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    As the transfer deadline draws near, the Cristiano Ronaldo saga will come to an end in one way or another. Reports have now suggested that the Portugal talisman's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Manchester United star to Chelsea once again.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The summer transfer window is racing towards the September 1 deadline, and the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga will reach its conclusion one way or another in the next few days. The Manchester United icon's trusted agent Jorge Mendes has now reportedly offered the prolific striker to Chelsea once again in a desperate attempt to find him a new club.

    Also read: Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford is in doubt. After being benched for the last two Premier League games, Ronaldo could be increasingly frustrated at the club. The Red Devils are also close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing to a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old, leaving the Portuguese talisman with even less hope in his situation at the United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's agent Mendes has been attempting to find a new club for the 37-year-old since the Portugual talisman expressed his desire to leave United for a shot at Champions League glory this season. According to The Independent, Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to give them the chance to sign the 37-year-old in the hopes that they will exhibit indications of desperation to buy a striker with little time left in the transfer window.

    Also read: Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to the report, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is still not sold on bringing Ronaldo to Chelsea. Still, with the lack of movement in the offensive transfer market, they might be persuaded to sign one of the best goal scorers in history.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Although Ralf Rangnick's stint at Manchester United was somewhat disastrous, it might have benefited Chelsea. According to The Daily Mail, after spending six months at Old Trafford, the legendary German coach spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer. He reportedly suggested to the Chelsea manager not to sign Ronaldo.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo has yet to score or assist in any goals in his first four Premier League games. It could be best for the Red Devils to let him go because the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems like a man who doesn't want to be a part of the team. If Chelsea does buy the Portuguese superstar, he will at most be a temporary solution. 

    Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts curves in sexy blue-green bikini on beach day out with kids

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Ronaldo cannot be counted on to carry Chelsea, he will provide Tuchel's side with the much-needed clinical edge they sorely lack, given the sheer volume of chances Tuchel's squad generates in front of goal. It will be interesting to watch if the Blues decide differently this time. Ronaldo is an intriguing choice but not the strongest.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know - adt

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know RBA

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon