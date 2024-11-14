Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Malayalam film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has earned two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The film which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role was released in earlier this March.
 

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran survival drama The Goat life gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' has earned two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is nominated in the 'Song-Feature Film' category for his track "Periyone," which was performed by Jithin Raj and co-written by Rahman and Rafiq Ahamed. Rahman is also recognized in the 'Score-Independent Film' category for his background score for Aadujeevitham, the Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which premiered in March this year.

The Hollywood Music In Media Academy hosts the HMMAs, which recognize original music across various forms of visual media worldwide, including films, TV shows, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, and special programs.

The 2024 HMMA nominees feature a wide array of talent, with more than a hundred songwriters, composers, performers, and films included. The list highlights pop stars such as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, and Pharrell Williams, as well as renowned composers like Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and the duo Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross.

"Aadujeevitham" premiered globally on March 28, 2024, and received favorable reviews from critics, who highlighted Prithviraj's performance, the film's technical qualities, and its editing. The movie went on to earn over Rs 160 crore (US$19 million) at the box office. Meanwhile, the film currently ranks as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, and one of the top-grossing Indian films of the year.

