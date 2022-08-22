Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erik ten Hag believes he has what it takes to restore Manchester United's former glory

    If Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, Erik ten Hag will become the first Red Devils manager in 101 years to lose his first three games. However, the Dutchman believes he can restore the club's former glory.

    Erik ten Hag has claimed that the size of the job he faces at Manchester United has not surprised him. The Dutchman was brought in this summer as the latest development in United's rebuild, but he has had a rocky start to life at Old Trafford, having presided over defeats to Brighton by scores of 2-1 and 4-0, respectively, leaving United 19th in the Premier League standings.

    If his team loses to Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday night, Ten Hag will become the first United manager in 101 years to lose his first three games, but the Dutchman is confident he can return United to their previous grandeur. "I'm not here for myself. I'm here for the club and to restore the club," the United boss said.

    "I knew before that this would be a challenge, and I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard, but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult, but I get it done, and I'm convinced I [will] get it done here as well," Ten Hag added.

    "I chose this project, I knew it's a process, and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had, and I keep confidence in the co-operation I have in the players and the team around me, the coaches and the directors," the Dutchman stated.

    With midfielder Casemiro arriving from Real Madrid and negotiations with Ajax on a high-profile transfer for winger Antony still ongoing, Ten Hag is eager to add more fresh faces to his side. The Red Devils' manager asked his veteran players to rise up despite acknowledging that new players alone won't be able to turn around United's problems.

    "When the attitude is not good from the team, often the leaders are not there, because they are the ones who give an example and go in front. That is a point we have to work on. I always work with a group of leaders, not one in particular. I spoke with the leaders about this issue," Ten Hag remarked.

