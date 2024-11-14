Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Kannur's District Collector has imposed a media ban on today's District Panchayat President election, denying media entry to the election hall, amidst heightened police security.

Kerala: Kannur district collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Kannur: The District Collector has imposed a media ban on the Kannur District Panchayat President election being held today. He also also serves as the returning officer for the election. Media personnel have been denied entry to the election hall, while police security has been heightened outside the Panchayat premises. Police officials confirmed that they received instructions to prevent media from entering the venue.

Also Read: Kerala: 22,000 Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast

The election for the post of District Panchayat President is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the District Panchayat Hall. The re-election comes after the resignation of PP Divya, the former President, following the controversy and case regarding the death of ADM Naveen Babu.

CPI(M) has fielded KK Ratnakumari, chairperson of the District Panchayat's Health and Education Standing Committee, as their candidate. Ratnakumari, a member from the Pariyaram division, is set to compete against Lissy Joseph, who is expected to represent the Congress.

Once the election results are declared, the newly elected President will take the oath of office in a ceremony conducted by the District Collector, the Returning Officer.

The 24-member District Panchayat governing council comprises 17 LDF members and 7 UDF members.

Also Read: Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast anr

Kerala: 22,000 Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast

Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month dmn

Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month

Kerala: Who is the Kuruva gang the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha anr

Kerala: Who is the 'Kuruva' gang, the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha?

Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara bypoll election news anr

Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara records 72.77 per cent participation

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-547 November 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-547 November 14 2024: Check prize money, time of draw and more HERE

Recent Stories

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon