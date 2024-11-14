Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Kannur: The District Collector has imposed a media ban on the Kannur District Panchayat President election being held today. He also also serves as the returning officer for the election. Media personnel have been denied entry to the election hall, while police security has been heightened outside the Panchayat premises. Police officials confirmed that they received instructions to prevent media from entering the venue.

The election for the post of District Panchayat President is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the District Panchayat Hall. The re-election comes after the resignation of PP Divya, the former President, following the controversy and case regarding the death of ADM Naveen Babu.

CPI(M) has fielded KK Ratnakumari, chairperson of the District Panchayat's Health and Education Standing Committee, as their candidate. Ratnakumari, a member from the Pariyaram division, is set to compete against Lissy Joseph, who is expected to represent the Congress.

Once the election results are declared, the newly elected President will take the oath of office in a ceremony conducted by the District Collector, the Returning Officer.

The 24-member District Panchayat governing council comprises 17 LDF members and 7 UDF members.

