Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night during Manchester United's narrow 3-2 win against Omonia in their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Portuguese icon, who failed to score his 700th club career goal, has sent a word of encouragement to his teammates and fans of the club. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

Manchester United trailed the seventh-best team in Cyprus at half-time after a defensive disaster. Even though the Red Devils turned things around after the interval through substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there was still time for more distressing defending to allow Omonia to score again.

After this win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to praise his Manchester United teammates despite having a frustrating night. "Well done lads," wrote the 37-year-old in a post that drew fans' massive reaction. "The best is coming," noted one of CR7 supporters. Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

Ronaldo, who will have to wait to reach his 700th club career goal, also sent a message to United fans. Sharing a photograph on his story, the Portugal superstar wrote, "Thank you for your support #unitedfans." Also read: UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo had an impact in this game' - Ten Hag after United's win over Omonia

Manchester United will face Everton in their Premier League clash on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see if he gives Ronaldo another crack in the starting XI. However, given Rashford and Martial's form, it appears that the two stars would be the Dutchman's first choice.

