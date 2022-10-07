Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    On a frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United secured a narrow 3-2 win against Omonia in their Europa League clash on Thursday. Following the game, the Portuguese icon praised his teammates and also sent a message to fans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night during Manchester United's narrow 3-2 win against Omonia in their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Portuguese icon, who failed to score his 700th club career goal, has sent a word of encouragement to his teammates and fans of the club.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United trailed the seventh-best team in Cyprus at half-time after a defensive disaster. Even though the Red Devils turned things around after the interval through substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there was still time for more distressing defending to allow Omonia to score again.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    After this win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to praise his Manchester United teammates despite having a frustrating night. "Well done lads," wrote the 37-year-old in a post that drew fans' massive reaction. "The best is coming," noted one of CR7 supporters.

    Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo, who will have to wait to reach his 700th club career goal, also sent a message to United fans. Sharing a photograph on his story, the Portugal superstar wrote, "Thank you for your support #unitedfans."

    Also read: UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo had an impact in this game' - Ten Hag after United's win over Omonia

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United will face Everton in their Premier League clash on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Erik ten Hag to see if he gives Ronaldo another crack in the starting XI. However, given Rashford and Martial's form, it appears that the two stars would be the Dutchman's first choice.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Turkish side Galatasaray plan to 'ambush' Ronaldo from Manchester United in January as part of a 'huge transfer'. However, it remains to be seen if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will move away from Europe to attain Champions League glory.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

