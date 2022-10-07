Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Galatasaray are reportedly plotting an ‘ambush’ to get legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United as part of a ‘huge transfer’. Will the Portuguese icon join the Turkish club?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is going through perhaps one of the worst patches of his footballing career. Since July, the Manchester United icon has desperately sought a way out of Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but failed to find a potential suitor in the summer transfer window. As a result, the 37-year-old has not been a regular feature of Erik ten Hag's plans, and it appears to be increasingly frustrating the Portuguese talisman. However, Galatasaray could end the five-time Ballon d'Or's nightmare with the Red Devils, as reports suggest the Turkish club are planning to 'ambush' him away from  United as part of a 'huge transfer'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is fair to say that Ronaldo's grand return to Manchester United last year has not gone as well as he had hoped. Although the Portuguese legend scored 24 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils last season, United struggled as they slumbered in sixth to miss out on the spot in the Champions League. The legendary striker was displeased and looked to leave the club as he entered his final contract year at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    To Ronaldo's misery, some top European clubs did not even attempt to sign the Manchester United icon. Although clubs like Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, etc. were linked with the Portugual legend in the summer, the veteran footballer remained a player of the Red Devils and has struggled ever since. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the ongoing campaign, Ronaldo has been warming the bench more than his liking, and the only goal he has scored so far was the penalty kick in United's Europa League win against FC Sheriff. The international break did not improve his situation as he struggled to find the net even for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League clashes. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After being unused as a substitute in United's 6-3 defeat against Manchester City, Ronaldo started in the Red Devils' Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday. The Portuguese talisman struggled to score his 700th club career goal in the Red Devils' 3-2 victory against the seventh-best team in Cyprus, leaving the veteran striker and his fans frustrated. However, the icon has been offered a fresh escape route.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Turkish outlet Foto Mac has reported that Galatasaray is plotting the 'transfer of the century'. The reports added that the club is 'waiting in ambush for the Portuguese superstar who has decided to leave Manchester United'. It is said that they are 'ready to mobilize all financial means' to make Ronaldo to Galatasary happen.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Galatasary is not currently competing in the Champions League, as they finished 13th in the Super Lig last term. After eight games, they now sit fourth on the table and have to win the league to meet Ronaldo's demands of qualifying for the Champions League. However, the question arises - is the Portuguese legend ready to move away from the top leagues in Europe? Only time will tell what's instore for the legendary striker.

