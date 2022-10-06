Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

All eyes will be on Qatar this year when the World Cup 2022 gets underway on November 20. Fans worldwide will be eagerly glued to see who emerges victorious with football enthusiasts divided over whether Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal or Lionel Messi's Argentina stand a chance to win the coveted trophy.

Image Credit: Getty Images

As enthusiasts gear up for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20, all eyes will be on the two legends in world football today - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi. Supporters have dubbed the two iconic players the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.), but neither has ever been part of a World Cup-winning team. Also read: Omonia vs Man United: Will 'cheerful' Ronaldo get another Europa League start?

Image Courtesy: Adidas Twitter

The debate around who deserves to win has gathered steam. Numerous experts have been predicting which teams will advance from the group stage, which will fall short, and, more crucially, who will win the competition during the coming weeks. While the world is split between countries like Brazil, France, England, etc., former Liverpool legend and football pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he intends to put his England allegiances aside so Argentina's Lionel Messi can cement his legacy.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“He’s the best player I think all three of us have ever seen,” said Carragher on CBS Sports’ Golazo. “You’ve got greats that come before, obviously. Pelé, maybe Johan Cruyff. Of course, we saw Maradona. But I would say Lionel Messi is the greatest player to ever play football." Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Rodgers feels Southgate should have Maddison in England's squad

Image Credit: Getty Images

“And that may not be universal in everybody’s eyes because everyone associates you have to almost win a World Cup. And I would love nothing more than in Qatar for Argentina Lionel Messi to win the World Cup, just to cement them where I see him, but in everybody’s eyes as the greatest player to ever play the game," the former Liverpool legend added.

Image Credit: Getty Images