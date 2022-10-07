Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

Cristiano Ronaldo missed numerous chances to score his 700th club career goal during Manchester United's 3-2 narrow win against Omonia Nicosia in their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Portuguese icon's struggles have sparked a massive outburst, with arch-rival Lionel Messi's fans trolling the 37-year-old star for a frustrating night at the GSP Stadium.

Although Manchester United registered a narrow 3-2 victory against Omonia in their Europa League clash on Thursday, it was a frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman missed several opportunities to reach his 700th goal in his club career, and arch-rival Lionel Messi fans are relishing the iconic striker's growing frustrations.

Manchester United trailed the seventh-best team in Cyprus at half-time after a defensive disaster. Even though the Red Devils turned things around after the interval through substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there was still time for more distressing defending to allow Omonia to score again.

Also read: UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo had an impact in this game' - Ten Hag after United's win over Omonia

Ronaldo, who was trying to score his 700th club career goal but never seemed to be able to despite numerous opportunities coming the 37-year-old's way, was the most obvious focal point of Manchester United's troubles. The five-time Ballon d'Or was reduced to wailing into the clouds when he attempted and failed to curl one inside the far post in injury time following a magnificent Cruyff turn.

In all, Ronaldo had eight attempts at goal yet hit the target with just one. The Portugal superstar didn't seem to be particularly relieved by his assistance in what turned out to be a third United goal that was shockingly crucial (and Rashford's second, which was incredibly impressive).

Although Manchester United registered a win, Ronaldo's frustrating night became fodder for trolls as several Lionel Messi fans mocked the Portuguese icon for missing out on a golden chance to reach 700 goals in his club career.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi currently has 691 goals in his club career. Fans believe the Argentinian superstar will reach the 700th goal landmark before Ronaldo, who is one goal shy from the milestone.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: