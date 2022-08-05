Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 1 preview and prediction: Arsenal sets the ball rolling; City faces stern opening test

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    The 2022-23 EPL starts on Friday. For the opening gameweek, we present the preview and the predictions as Arsenal sets the ball rolling, with City facing a stern opening test.

    Image credit: Getty

    The moment of the year is finally here for the football fans, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 kicks start on Friday. With a game scheduled on the opening day, Arsenal will take on fellow Londoner Crystal Palace to set the ball rolling, while the remaining nine matches will be played on Saturday-Sunday. All eyes would also be on the defending champion Manchester City that gets its title defence underway against West Ham United. While we have some intriguing contests in store for the opening gameweek, we present the preview and predictions for the same.

    Image credit: Getty

    Palace and Arsenal engage in a fine London derby
    On Friday, Palace will host Arsenal to kick the season off. Although the Gunners will have the upper hand in terms of winning the contests, the Eagles have become quite unpredictable in the last couple of seasons, while the home advantage would also make them a dark horse to win this contest.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: Manchester City to Liverpool - Early-bird ranking of the title contenders

    Image credit: Getty

    Liverpool aims to drub Fulham
    On Saturday, Liverpool will travel to London to take on Fulham. It ought to be a one-sided encounter, with The Reds being the outright favourites here, while only a miracle can allow the Cottagers to pull off an upset.
    Prediction: Liverpool ensures a 4-0 rout

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur looking to hammer Southampton
    On Saturday, Tottenham will host Southampton, while given the composition and stature of the two sides, the former is the outright favourite here. Yet, given the hosts' tendency to flutter and the visitors' ability to spring in with surprises, it won't be surprising that the Spurs are handed a defeat.
    Prediction: Tottenham dominates 3-1

    ALSO READ: EPL TO GIVE PLAYERS SPECIAL TRAINING ON SEXUAL CONSENT

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea looks to give Everton a hard time
    On Saturday, Chelsea will be travelling to Everton in a thrilling clash. While both teams are expected to play it close, the visitors are the ultimate favourite. Nonetheless, Frank Lampard and co being the hosts, might have something under their sleeves to pull off a miracle to hand Thomas Tuchel and co an opening setback.
    Prediction: Chelsea edges past 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    Leicester City up for a challenge against Brentford?
    On Sunday, Leicester will host Brentford. The latter was extensively good in its promoted season, which surprised all. Also, with the former being heavily unstable last season, it would be interesting to see how it starts, while pressure would be over Brendan Rodgers.
    Prediction: Leicester pips 2-1

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, MANCHESTER UNITED VS BRIGHTON - CRISTIANO RONALDO SHARES HIS 'MOOD' AHEAD OF OPENER

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester United has a task at hand against Brighton and Hove Albion
    United has not been the best of teams in the EPL of late. As it prepares to get back to its glory days under new head coach Erik ten Hag, its opening battle will be against an unpredictable Brighton. Although the match is at Old Trafford, the Red Devils would be under pressure against the Seagulls, as the Dutchman would be desperate to get off to a winning start.
    Predictions: United marches ahead 2-0

    Image Credit: Getty

    West Ham United to challenge Manchester City
    On Sunday, City is travelling to London to take on an impressive West Ham. The defending champion might be the favourite here to earn the opening win. However, the hosts tend to capitalise on mistakes made by the opponents. Thus, the visitors need to be extra careful here while Pep Guardiola and co eye their EPL hat-trick this season.
    Predictions: City squeezes past 2-1

