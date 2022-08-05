Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester City to Liverpool - Early-bird ranking of the title contenders

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    The 2022-23 EPL begins on Friday. Consequently, we make the early-bird predictions for the title contenders and rank them.

    In a piece of great news for the football fans, the English Premier League (EPL) gets underway on Friday night, as it will kick off with a London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park. As usual, fans and critics are looking forward to another action-packed season besides analysing the ranking of the contenders for the title. While a few top sides are authentic favourites for the title, there are some dark horses too who can step up to the challenge unexpectedly. While there is still a long way to go, we present the early-bord predictions and rank the title contenders for the season.

    1. Manchester City
    First and foremost, it has to be the defending champion. The Cityzens have been sensational since winning its maiden EPL title in 2011-12 and have hardly stooped low since then. Having added five more championships since then, it will add more, while fans may not have to wait longer, as its ninth league title could come as early as this season. New reinforcements like Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland would make the club even more formidable under head coach Pep Guardiola. At the same time, it would become the first time it would do a hat-trick of league title wins.

    2. Liverpool
    Next up would be The Reds, who stunned all by winning the 2019-20 edition. Although it fell short in the previous two additions, it is undoubtedly a significant force in world football and cannot be ruled out of contention. Jürgen Klopp has transformed the club into a brute force and is looking to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary success with Manchester United. While the German would have some challenges ahead, he is most certain to overcome them with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. However, he might need to work on Liverpool's midfield.

    3. Tottenham Hotspur
    It might be a surprise, but the Spurs are incredibly likely to contend for the title this season. One of the prime reasons for the same happens to be manager Antonio Conte. If not this season, Tottenham is definitely likely to win one in the future. However, it isn't going down without some stern challenges for its opponents this term. While Dejan Kulusevski has been effective for the side, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will slam-bang in all games. Also, the likes of Richarlison and Ivan Perišić will be enough for Conte and cop to terrorise their rivals.

    4. Chelsea
    The Blues were the favourites last season, especially how boss Thomas Tuchel made an impact. Unfortunately, it never happened while it finished titleless. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that a man like Tuchel's calibre and his club would remain titleless for long. The arrival of Raheem Sterling, aided by a star-studded midfield like Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Mason Mount, is sure to make Chelsea a powerhouse, with a few more signings to arrive in the coming days. Although stability and injury woes are something Tuchel should worry about, it doesn't stop The Blues from proving to new owner Todd Boehly that he made a suitable investment.

    5. Arsenal
    Another surprise, right? We are nearly sure that the Gunners are not winning it this term. However, the ability of the side to come out of crunch situations and pull off a series of eciting wins and upsets is what makes it a detrimental side. While there have been talks against head coach Mikel Arteta, he has managed to prove his doubters wrong on countless instances. The side is young, hungry, fresh, sharp and exuberant, willing to do anything. Also, the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will have a meaningful role to play.

