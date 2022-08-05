Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL to give players special training on sexual consent

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The EPL will introduce a new form of training. It would train the players and staff on sexual consent.

    Image credit: Getty

    The English Premier League (EPL) has been introducing new changes to its system, including new training forms for its players and staff. On a new note, the EPL will introduce training to train the players and staff on sexual consent. It comes in the light of some high-profile police action in England on the issues related to it by some top-flight footballers. In the training sessions, issues like healthy and respectful relationships, besides harassment, understanding and obtaining consent would be discussed and trained. The Telegraph was the first to report the new training measures being introduced, which will be a part of a broader safeguarding education programme.

    Image credit: Getty

    “Today’s announcement is a long overdue and important first step in the right direction. Gender-based violence is a pervasive and systemic issue that must be addressed across the football industry as a whole with urgent and coordinated action. What better legacy for the Lionesses’ historic win than uniting us all in meaningful action to transform football’s culture?” said Andrea Simon (Director of End Violence Against Women Coalition).

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, MANCHESTER UNITED VS BRIGHTON - CRISTIANO RONALDO SHARES HIS 'MOOD' AHEAD OF OPENER

    Image credit: Getty

    The initial Sheldon report independently reviewed football’s historical child sexual abuse. It revealed “significant institutional failings” by the Football Association (FA), besides stating that the institution “did not do enough to keep children safe”. Earlier, a collection of women’s groups had sent a letter to the FA and the EPL, urging them “to confront a culture of gender-based violence”.

    Image credit: Getty

    Yet, the groups have clarified that the FA has not interacted with them on the same. Besides the training, the group also requested clubs to “adopt clear sexual misconduct policies and protocols”, besides signing a pact “to tackle unacceptable behaviour”. “This is a defining moment for football. The Premier League are finally beginning to recognise the enormous influence that this sport has on our culture and our individual behaviours,” stated Level Up co-director Seyi Falodun-Liburd.

