Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of opener

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    Following criticism from coach Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo trained with the squad ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League season opener against Brighton this Sunday.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the world, yet after missing a chunk of the Red Devils' pre-season campaign, questions have been raised on the Portuguese icon's preparedness to deliver when the Premier League 2022-23 season kicks off this weekend. The prolific striker played 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano, and Erik ten Hag faces a dilemma over whether to start him on Sunday versus Brighton.

    Also read: Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Given that Anthony Martial will be unable to play in the forthcoming match due to a hamstring injury, Ten Hag may have to think about playing Ronaldo or, at the very least, benching him. However, the Portugal forward has excelled in training this week, according to the Daily Mail. And the striker's recent Instagram post reveals his progress and mood ahead of the campaign opener at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Step by step #hardwork," wrote Ronaldo in a post, which showcased the striker's training along with members of the Manchester United squad at Carrington Ground this week. This update on the Portugal icon's Instagram came a day after Ten Hag dubbed the striker's move to leave Old Trafford on Sunday before the final whistle as 'unacceptable'.

    Also read: 'Nobody wants Ronaldo': Jamie Carragher makes scathing assessment of Manchester United icon

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Hours later, Ronaldo posted a selfie where the Manchester United icon is all smiles and captioned it, "Mood". Fans rushed to comment on the latest update by the striker, with several noting that he is ready for the season. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's re-signing by United last summer did not entirely solve the Red Devils' goal-scoring issues. Although he went on to score 24 goals in his comeback season, it was undoubtedly a temporary transfer for the 37-year-old player. Only time will tell if Ronaldo, who expressed his desire to leave the club in June for a shot at Champions League glory, will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

    Also read: Ronaldo can fit into Manchester United's plans, but Erik ten Hag has one condition

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE ILT20-ayh

    BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE's ILT20

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshanka long jump silver has social media talking-ayh

    CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar's long jump silver has social media talking

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post snt

    Shakib Al Hasan in trouble for endorsing betting company; BCB to investigate social media post

    Historic gold for India at CWG; Sudhir breaks Games record in para powerlifting

    Historic gold for India at CWG; Sudhir breaks Games record in para powerlifting

    Recent Stories

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE ILT20-ayh

    BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE's ILT20

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw; check winners, prizes

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw today; check prizes

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

    Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend RBA

    Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon