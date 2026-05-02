The BCCI women’s senior selection committee announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place on June 12 in England and Wales.

The announcement was made by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the press conference in the presence of chief selector Amita Sharma and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, May 2. The squad witnessed a few changes, including the exclusions of Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam due to respective injuries.

The wait is over! ⌛



🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 🇮🇳



Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue 🤩#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

The same 15-member India squad will play the three-match T20I series against England ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as a crucial preparation to test combinations and adapt to local conditions. The Women in Blue have been clubbed in Group 1, alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s squad announcement for the marquee event