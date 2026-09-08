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Shubman Gill Turns 27: 7 Major Records That Define His Illustrious International Career So Far
On his 27th birthday, Shubman Gill’s rapid rise as Team India captain is highlighted by seven major international records. From becoming the youngest ODI double centurion to rewriting Test milestones, Gill has emerged as a cricketing star.
The Historic Numbers Behind Gill’s Career
Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has turned 27 on Tuesday, September 8. Gill has celebrated his birthday amid his participation in the ongoing inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, where he is captain of the Fazilka Falcons.
Making his international debut in January 2019, Shubman Gill has rapidly evolved from being a talented young batter into the undisputed anchor and multi-format leader of the Indian cricket team. Gill has risen from a player to captaining all three formats for Team India, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished young cricketers in world cricket.
Over the years, Shubman Gill has delivered memorable and record-breaking performances, rewriting history books with consistency across formats. On that note, let’s take a look at seven major records that define his international career so far.
1. Youngest ODI Double Centurion
Shubman Gill holds the distinction of being the youngest batter to score a double century in the history of ODI cricket. At the age of 23 years and 132 days, Gill surpassed his Indian teammate Ishan Kishan’s previous record of 24 years and 145 days to etch his name into the history books.
Shubman Gill scripted a historic feat during his brilliant knock of 208 off 149 balls, including 19 fours and 9 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 139.59 in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Additionally, Gill is the only male batter to record the fastest double century before the age of 24, setting a benchmark that remains a pinnacle of modern white-ball batting.
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2. Fastest to 1000, 2000, and 3000 ODI Runs
The ODI format has been the most dominant for Shubman Gill, as he has shattered multiple records in the format. Apart from being the fastest ODI centurion, the star batter holds the record for being the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 (in 19 innings), 2,000 (in 38 innings), and 3,000 ODI runs (in 62 innings).
The ODI captain has shattered each record held by his predecessors with blistering momentum. His 2000-run milestone is the fastest by any batter in the history of ODI cricket, achieving the feat in just 38 innings to surpass South Africa’s Hashim Amla.
In his ODI career so far, Shubman Gill has amassed 3379 runs, including 9 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 60.33 in 67 matches.
3. Most Centuries and Runs in a Debut Test Series as Captain
India’s Test tour of England in 2025 was Shubman Gill’s most defining assignment after taking over the reins of the Test team. Gill shattered multiple records in the five-match Test series against England, plundering 754 runs across 10 innings at a phenomenal average of 75.40.
Gill made a stunning statement by becoming the first batter in the history of Test cricket to score four centuries in a debut series as captain. He surpassed the likes of Don Bradman, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Greg Chappell, and Warwick Armstrong, who scored three centuries in their respective debut Test series.
Additionally, Shubman Gill holds the record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a debut Test series, eclipsing Virat Kohli’s 692 runs during India’s tour of Australia, while also recording the second-highest run tally by any captain in a single series in Test cricket history, trailing only Sir Don Bradman's 810 runs.
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4. Most Runs by an Indian Batter in a Single Test
The Edgbaston Test of the five-match series between England and India witnessed an extraordinary masterclass from the skipper Shubman Gill. He aggregated nearly 60% of his total runs of 754 across the series in this single match alone,
In the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill scored 430 runs across both innings, playing knocks of 269 and 161 to register the highest-ever Test match aggregate by an Indian batter. He was just 27 runs short of surpassing England's legendary Graham Gooch, whose all-time record stands at 456 runs.
Shubman Gill is only one of the five batters to aggregate 400 or more in a single Test match, joining an elite club that includes Graham Gooch, Mark Taylor, Kumar Sangakkara, and Brian Lara.
5. Joint-Most Centuries in a First Year as Test Captain
The year 2025 was a watershed moment for Shubman Gill. The 27-year-old had a dream Test series debut as captain, translating his tactical acumen into a prolific run-scoring spree. The 754-run campaign is the second-highest by an Indian batter, trailing behind Sunil Gavaskar’s record 774 runs in his debut Test series against the West Indies in 1971.
That year, Gill scored five Test centuries, four against England and one against West Indies, anchoring India's red-ball charge with consistency and technical mastery at the highest level. With this, Shubman Gill equalled Virat Kohli’s record for the most Test centuries by an Indian captain in a calendar year, with five centuries in 2025.
Gill reached the landmark in just 12 innings, faster than Kohli, who took 18 innings to score five centuries in 2017 and 2018. Shubman Gill’s clinical conversion rate and poise at the crease underline his rapid evolution into one of international cricket’s premier red-ball centurions.
6. Highest Individual Score in T20Is by an Indian Batter
Shubman Gill might not be currently part of India’s T20I setup after being dropped from the series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026; he has continued to cement his legacy as one of modern cricket’s most dynamic all-format forces.
Gill holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is, scoring an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls, including 12 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 200 in a match against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In his T20I career, Shubman Gill has aggregated 869 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 28.03 and a strike rate of 138.59 in 36 matches.
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7. First Indian Captain to 1000 Runs in a Single WTC Edition
In the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship, Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian captain to score 1,000 runs within a single edition of the tournament (2025–27 cycle).
His record-breaking outing in the five-match Test series against England played a pivotal role in reaching the milestone, as Gill amassed 754 runs in the series alone. He subsequently became the first Indian captain to amass 1000 or more runs in a single cycle of the World Test Championship.
As a captain, Shubman Gill has aggregated 1024 runs, including 5 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 68.26 in 10 matches.
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