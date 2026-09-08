Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has turned 27 on Tuesday, September 8. Gill has celebrated his birthday amid his participation in the ongoing inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, where he is captain of the Fazilka Falcons.

Making his international debut in January 2019, Shubman Gill has rapidly evolved from being a talented young batter into the undisputed anchor and multi-format leader of the Indian cricket team. Gill has risen from a player to captaining all three formats for Team India, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished young cricketers in world cricket.

Over the years, Shubman Gill has delivered memorable and record-breaking performances, rewriting history books with consistency across formats. On that note, let’s take a look at seven major records that define his international career so far.