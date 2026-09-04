BCCI’s Centre of Excellence has declared Jasprit Bumrah “clinically fit” but scheduled match-simulation tests from September 4–9 before India assemble in New Delhi on Thursday for the three-match T20I series vs Afghanistan starting September 15; Prince Yadav named as backup, per The Times of India.

India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting September 15, moved a step closer to clarity on Wednesday as Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly declared ‘clinically fit’ by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, the pace spearhead must first come through match-simulation tests scheduled from September 4 to September 9,

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), alongside Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana will also go through these assessments before the team assembles in New Delhi on Thursday. The plan is designed to provide selectors and team management with hard data on readiness before final clearance.

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Prince Yadav Included as Potential Backup to Bumrah

With India awaiting a definitive update on Bumrah ahead of next week’s T20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asian Games, national selectors have identified Prince Yadav as a potential backup option. The contingency call reflects the importance of fully vetted fitness for a congested September.

Bumrah has been out of action since July, having sustained an injury during the second ODI against England in Cardiff. His return is being handled conservatively, with both white-ball and red-ball objectives in view.

CoE Schedules Sept 4–9 Match Simulations

“The BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence had shared a report with selectors last week, in which it was mentioned that these four players were clinically fit but had to be assessed in practice matches,” a source told The Times of India.

Expanding on the plan, the source added that the CoE has arranged a string of competitive scenarios this week. “The CoE has lined up the matches from Sept 4-9. The CoE is confident that the players should be ready for the Afghanistan series,” the source said.

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The simulations will culminate ahead of the squad’s assembly in New Delhi on Thursday, setting up a final medical and performance review before the three T20Is begin on September 15.

Selectors have also moved to keep options open should any late setback arise. Prince Yadav, who made his international debut in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home in June, has been earmarked as cover. He suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 25, but, as per the report, has since been declared fit by the CoE and is available for selection. Having impressed in T20Is since this year’s IPL, he is now being viewed as a serious prospect for the future.

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BCCI Wants Bumrah to Play a Ranji Trophy Match

Beyond immediate white-ball duties, the think-tank wants Bumrah to bank game time in a first-class fixture ahead of the Test series in New Zealand. He has not played a red-ball match since the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati last November, a gap the selectors are keen to address prudently.

“As it is, he has to skip Tests because of his fitness. One has to be clear that his knee can take the load of a first-class game before he takes the field in a Test in New Zealand,” the source said.

For now, the September 4–9 simulations will determine how quickly Bumrah, Reddy, Sundar and Rana can be cleared. A clean bill from the CoE would put them on course for the Afghanistan T20Is, with further decisions on Prince Yadav’s role and Bumrah’s red-ball tune-up to follow.