Wrestler Antim Panghal is preparing for the Asian Games with the Indian team, driven by a common ambition to win a medal. She is focusing on technique with Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi and feels the team environment brings out the best in everyone.

Team-Driven Mindset for Asian Games

As Antim Panghal prepares to return to the Asian Games, the Inspire Institute of Sport wrestler is approaching the competition with the experience of Hangzhou 2022 edition behind her and a clear focus on what lies ahead. With the Indian wrestling team currently training together, Antim says the atmosphere in camp has been driven by a common ambition - to bring home a medal for the country. “Our camp is going well. We are all training together with the same mindset of getting a medal for our country. It feels good to be one of the six girls going. The Asian Games are a big deal because they happen only once every four years. Once they are gone, you have to wait another four years,” said Antim as per a press release.

For now, her attention is firmly on the Asian Games, with technique forming a major part of her preparation. The presence of Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi at the camp, who also is the discipline’s head coach at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has also given the wrestlers an opportunity to learn and add to their game, while the team environment has helped push everyone to improve together. “We are mainly working on technique right now. We also have coach (Kosei) Akaishi from Japan who has been helping and teaching us a lot. The Indian team camps are very useful because we all learn a lot from each other. When we work together, it brings out the best in all of us,” she added.

An Unforeseen Champion's Journey

The significance of representing India is not lost on Antim, who has already experienced the pressure and pride that comes with competing at the highest level. Her journey in wrestling began because of her elder sister, a kabaddi player who introduced her to the sport. Years later, one of her biggest early milestones came when she won the Junior World Championship - without even knowing at the time that she had become the first Indian to win the title. “My elder sister was a kabaddi player and she got me into wrestling. When I won the Junior World Championship, I didn't even know that no Indian had won it before. I only found out when I was leaving, and my coach told me at the airport that no Indian had ever come first. That was when I realised how special it was,” Antim recalled.

Crucial Support System

That same journey has been supported by IIS since the 2022 Commonwealth trials, when the institute first sponsored her. From physiotherapy and equipment to the wider demands of training as a high-performance athlete, Antim says the support has allowed her to stay focused on the work. “In 2022, during the Commonwealth trials, IIS sponsored me, and they have been supporting me ever since. Whether it is physio, equipment or anything else, they have always supported me. They have helped me in every aspect,” she said.

Eye on Olympics, Focus on Present

With the World Championships following the Asian Games, Antim is already looking towards the next stage of her journey and the opportunity to move closer to her Olympic ambitions. But for now, her focus remains on the competition in front of her and making the most of another chance to represent India. “Mehnat karne se sab ho jaata hai (Hard work is the key to everything). I will give my all in the World Championship trials after the Asian Games and hopefully, through those trials, qualify for the Olympics,” Antim said. (ANI)