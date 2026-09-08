Judoka Asmita Dey, weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav and TT player Payas Jain are excited for the 2026 Asian Games. Dey and Yadav, who won medals at the CWG 2026, are targeting podium finishes and are undergoing special training ahead of the event.

Judoka Asmita Dey, weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav and table tennis player Payas Jain expressed excitement ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, with all three targeting podium finishes.

Both Asmita Dey and Gyaneshwari Yadav secured podium finishes in their respective events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, which concluded last month. Asmita clinched the women's 48kg gold medal after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping Commonwealth Games final that was decided in Golden Score, securing India's first judo gold medal of the Games. On the other hand, Gyaneshwari won the silver medal in the women's 53kg category.

Athletes on Asian Games Preparations

Ahead of the Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, Asmita said she is excited about competing at the Asian Games but acknowledged the pressure to deliver another medal after her Commonwealth Games success. She added that she is working harder and will undergo training in Japan ahead of the event.

“I am very excited; I am going for the Asian Games just one month after the Commonwealth Games. But just being excited won't help, I have to win a medal too, so for that I am working very hard, I am training too and in the next two or three days they will send us to Japan for training, so I hope I will do well in my training there and definitely bring a medal to my country,” she told ANI.

“There is pressure too after I won a medal in the Commonwealth Games now. So, if I stop after this, then it won't work. So, that's why I have to win a medal in the Asian Games too. So, for that I will have to work harder,” she said further.

Gyaneshwari Devi, too, expressed excitement and some nervousness ahead of her maiden Asian Games appearance, acknowledging the pressure of representing India. She said she is focused on delivering a podium finish while also aiming to improve her personal best.

“I am very excited because this is my first Asian Games and even before this, the CWG was also my first. After winning a medal there, I didn't get much time for preparation, but we're working hard with whatever time we have and for that I am both excited and a bit nervous,” she said.

“On one hand, there is pressure somewhere because we are playing for India, so we have to perform well and also give a podium finish. But somewhere we, first as a sportsperson, have this thing to achieve our personal best, like in weightlifting even improving by 1kg is a big thing and if we take that medal with improvement, then it is a big achievement for us,” she said.

Payas Jain also expressed excitement ahead of his maiden Asian Games appearance, saying the team is well prepared for the challenges and has been working towards winning medals. He added that he believes India has a strong chance of producing its best performance.

“I am very excited, because this is my first Asian Games and talking about challenges, challenges will come and it's a big tournament and I think we're all prepared for it and we have been preparing for a long time as to how to bring a medal in the Asian Games. And of course, really looking forward to it; let's see how it goes. I hope, and I know that this time we can do our best; I think we have the best chance this time,” he said.

IOA Holds Special Send-Off

Notably, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off to India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya. The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.

The event was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, alongside athletes, coaches, support staff and partners. (ANI)