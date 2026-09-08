BCCI President Mithun Manhas and vice-president Rajiv Shukla expressed confidence in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. Manhas backed the teams to win gold, while Shukla confirmed that venue issues in Japan have been resolved.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Mithun Manhas, extended his best wishes to India’s entire Asian Games contingent, expressing confidence that the athletes, including the cricket teams, will give their best and win gold medals. He also backed the teams to succeed, citing their hard work, preparation and enthusiasm.

The 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will see Indian athletes compete across a wide range of disciplines against some of the continent’s strongest sporting nations.

“I wish them all the very best, not just the cricket teams, but our entire contingent heading to the Asian Games. I hope they give their best performance. The entire country is behind them, and so are we. I wish them every success and hope they win gold medals and bring glory to the nation, " Manhas told ANI.

“Absolutely, there will be a full effort from the team. Given the hard work they have put in and the enthusiasm within the squad, I am confident they can win gold and make the country proud," he added.

BCCI VP Confident, Venue Concerns Addressed

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla expressed confidence in India’s cricket teams at the Asian Games, saying the event will also provide Japanese fans an opportunity to experience the sport.

He said earlier concerns over the playing conditions, wickets, dressing rooms and toilets had been addressed following an inspection by the Asian Cricket Council, while the available hotel facilities were deemed adequate for the players.

“I think it will be very good, and our team will definitely register a victory. It will also be a great opportunity for people in Japan to experience cricket, as it is something new for them. The arrangements are expected to be very good," Shukla told ANI.

"Earlier, I had raised concerns about the ground, wickets and dressing rooms. Our team from the Asian Cricket Council visited the venue, inspected the facilities and reported that the ground and wickets are now in good condition and the dressing room issues have been resolved. There had also been concerns about the toilets, but those have been addressed as well. As for the hotels, they may not be five-star, but they are decent, and the players should not face any difficulties," he added.

Friendly Match to Promote Cricket in Japan

India will also play a friendly match against Japan on September 22 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

Shukla also said the friendly match against Japan would mark an important beginning for cricket on Japanese soil and expressed hope that it would provide a strong start for the sport’s growth in the country.

"There is a friendly match there on the 22nd. That is the beginning, and I hope it will be a good start for cricket on Japanese soil," he concluded.

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