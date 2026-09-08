The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held a special send-off ceremony for India's Asian Games 2026 contingent. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA President PT Usha delivered motivational speeches to the athletes heading to Japan.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off for India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage, according to a press release.

Words of Encouragement

Speaking on the occasion, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there is no shortage of talent in this country. “Day by day, year by year, we are moving forward, and we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country,” he said.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also motivated the athletes. "Do not be overwhelmed by the occasion; make the occasion remember you. Look at yourself and remember how far you have come. You have earned your place among the best in Asia. Don't carry the weight of expectations; carry the strength of them. Go out there, enjoy the competition, and give everything you have. Go with confidence, courage, humility and the belief that you can compete with anyone in Asia," she said.

Athlete Panel Highlights

A key highlight of the send-off ceremony was a panel discussion featuring Olympic medalists Swapnil Kusale, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Asmita Dey, Commonwealth Games medallist and weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.

Speaking about participating at the Asian Games, Judoka star Asmita said, "The Asian Games are very tough. Judo itself comes from Japan, and there are judo masters in my weight category, players ranked 7th, 8th, 14th in the world. To win this medal, I'll have to prepare like never before and be ready to defeat every one of them."

Aiming for a Historic Performance

The Asian Games 2026, running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will see Indian athletes compete across a wide range of disciplines against the continent's strongest sporting nations. Building on the country's historic performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where India secured 107 medals, the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports have expressed confidence that this year's contingent is well-prepared to add to that legacy and return with pride for the nation.

Apart from athletes, coaches and members of support staff were present on the occasion. (ANI)