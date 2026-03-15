The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the defending champions. For the first time in 19 editions of the tournament, the RCB will be defending the title, which they won in the previous season.

The Bengaluru-based franchise retained 17 players from the season and added 8 more players during the mini-auction in December last year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their quest for the title defence when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

On that note, let’s take a look at the RCB’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats ahead of the tournament.