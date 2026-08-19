Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met the BWF President, who praised the BWF World Championships 2026 organization in Delhi. While PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty advanced, Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda were knocked out after close matches.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday met Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in New Delhi and discussed India's growing partnership with the world governing body. The BWF World Championships 2026, being hosted in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, have brought the world's leading shuttlers to India. The home contingent produced mixed results in the opening three days.

Mandaviya Meets BWF President

In a post on X, Mandaviya said the BWF President her satisfaction with the organisation of the event in the national capital. "Delighted to meet Mrs. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). It is heartening to see the BWF World Championships 2026 being organised in India in close partnership with BWF. It was equally encouraging to hear the BWF President express her satisfaction with the organisation of the event," Mandaviya said.

He added that India remained committed to strengthening its badminton ecosystem and supporting athletes competing at the highest level. "With our strong collaboration with BWF, we remain committed to taking badminton in India to even greater heights and building a stronger ecosystem for our athletes to excel on the global stage," he said.

Mixed Results for Indian Contingent

Key Wins for Sindhu, Shetty, and Doubles Pairs

Former world champion PV Sindhu and rising men's singles star Ayush Shetty progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the championships, keeping India's hopes alive in the individual events.

Ninth seed Sindhu overcame Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 in the women's singles Round of 32. She will face third seed Wang Zi Yi of China in the last 16.

Ayush, who had stunned defending champion and top seed Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, continued his impressive run with a dominant 21-8, 21-10 win over Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama in just 26 minutes. He will next face Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan.

India also received a walkover in men's doubles, with fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advancing to the Round of 16 after Scotland's Alexander Dunn withdrew due to injury.

The mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, seeded 15th, provided another positive result for India, defeating Macau's Leong Lok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11.

Setbacks for Sen and Hooda

However, the hosts also endured some significant setbacks on Day 3. Fourteenth seed Lakshya Sen suffered a stunning 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 defeat to 18-year-old American Garret Tan in a match lasting one hour and 13 minutes. Lakshya won the opening game, but Tan responded with aggressive attacking play and eventually forced a decider. The Indian fought back from 4-11 down to move within one point at 16-17, but could not complete the comeback.

Unnati Hooda also came agonisingly close to a major upset in her maiden World Championships campaign. The 18-year-old won the opening game against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada and earned two match points in the decider, but could not convert either opportunity before losing 11-21, 21-9, 23-21.

With the World Championships entering the knockout stages, India's remaining contenders will look to build on the strong performances of Sindhu, Ayush and the doubles combinations as the tournament continues in New Delhi. (ANI)