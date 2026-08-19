India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, advancing to the second round and extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against their rivals. While fans celebrated the victory, many expressed concerns over the team's defensive performance, suggesting improvements are needed for tougher upcoming matches.

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, advanced to the second round of the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 5-3 win over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the first round at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Wednesday, August 19.

The India-Pakistan clash was highly anticipated given the historic rivalry between the two sides, but the contest also carried significant consequences for their World Cup campaigns. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side needed only a draw after losing 2-4 to England in their previous Pool D game, while Pakistan had to win to keep their campaign alive.

Eventually, India held their nerves across all four quarters of the clash against Pakistan, as the eight-goal thriller saw the Harmanpreet Singh-led side secure a 5-3 victory and book their place in the second round of the tournament, while Pakistan were knocked out, extending their title drought to 22 years.

Also Read: Hockey WC: India knock out arch-rivals Pakistan in 5-3 thriller

India Maintains Dominant Record against Pakistan

India and Pakistan’s hockey rivalry has often been regarded as one of the most intense contests in international sport, with the two sides producing several memorable encounters over the decades. However, considering the head-to-head record over the past 10 years, India have established a clear dominance over Pakistan.

Since 2016, the two arch-rivals have faced each other 20 times, including the recent World Cup clash in the Netherlands. India have won 18 of those encounters, while the remaining two matches ended in draws, leaving Pakistan without a victory over their arch-rivals during this period. In the World Cup, India now lead the head-to-head record 5-3, with Wednesday’s victory further extending their dominance over Pakistan on the biggest stage.

India’s 20-match unbeaten streak against Pakistan in hockey began on 12th April 2016, when Sardar Singh-led India thrashed Pakistan 5-1 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia. And, Indian hockey’s last defeat against their arch-rivals was on 12th February 2016, when they lost in the South Asian Games Final in Guwahati, Assam.

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Since defeating Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in April 2016, India have been unbeaten against their arch-rivals for more than a decade, recording 18 wins and two draws across their 20 meetings. The latest 5-3 victory in Amstelveen further extended this remarkable run and reinforced India’s supremacy in one of hockey’s most storied rivalries.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side has continued to maintain its dominance over Pakistan in recent years, with the skipper once again playing a crucial role in the latest encounter.

Fans Praise India’s Attack, Question Defence After Thrilling Pakistan Win

India’s latest victory over Pakistan sparked a mixed reaction on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and hockey enthusiasts celebrating the team’s continued dominance while also pointing out areas that need improvement ahead of tougher challenges in the tournament.

Taking to their X handles, many fans celebrated India’s 5-3 victory and highlighted the team’s remarkable unbeaten record against Pakistan over the last 10 years, while others urged the side to address its defensive shortcomings before facing stronger opponents in the second round of the ongoing World Cup.

However, some fans expressed concerns over India’s performance despite the victory, particularly pointing to defensive lapses and the team’s tendency to concede early goals. They stressed that India needs to raise their game at significant levels against stronger opponents such as Argentina and the Netherlands in the latter stages of the tournament.

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In the second round, India were clubbed in Pool E, alongside England and two other teams that will be determined after the completion of the first phase. The top two teams from the pool will advance to the semi-finals, making every match crucial for India’s hopes of reaching the final four.

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